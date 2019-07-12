Actor-turned-BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty Slams BJP's Baijayant Panda over 'Delay' in Vacating Official Bungalow in Delhi

Bhubaneswar: In what seems to be a case of political rivalry spilling over to the post-poll atmosphere, actor-turned-politician and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Anubhav Mohanty has attacked senior BJP leader Baijayant Panda for delay in vacating the official residence in New Delhi.

The 37-year-old Mohanty, who defeated Panda by a margin of 1.52 lakh votes in Kendrapara parliamentary constituency, took to Twitter on Thursday to slam the 55-year-old BJP leader, an industrial-politician who was a four-term MP of the regional party. He accused Panda of “forcibly occupying” the government bungalow at 02, Mahadev Road.

Panda, who used to be a close confidant of BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for two decades, fell out with him in 2017 and joined the saffron party just months before the Lok Sabha elections.

Ex-Law Maker Sri @PandaJay has NO respect for Law,Ethics or political morality.13 months after he ceased to be a MP and further after losing the last Lok Sabha elections he continues to forcibly occupy the government bungalow at 02, Mahadev Road,New Delhi. — Anubhav Mohanty (@AnubhavMohanty_) July 11, 2019

The posh bungalow, earlier occupied by Panda in his capacity as a BJD lawmaker, has been allotted to Mohanty after the latter was elected from Kendrapara constituency, said sources.

Mohanty, who earlier served as a BJD Rajya Sabha member for five years, tweeted a photograph of himself standing in front of the gate of the bungalow. He also alleged mistreatment at the hands of Panda’s security guards.

“His security guards are trained not to allow the newly elected MPs who are entitled to allotment by the House Committee of LS to enter and inspect the house. He must stop preaching and sermonising about morals and ethics in public life in future,” Mohanty said in another tweet.

Panda, who is currently the BJP’s national vice-president and spokesperson, refrained from commenting, but people associated with him claimed he had already vacated the bungalow and that Mohanty has been “needlessly harsh” in his criticism.

“The senior BJP leader had an authorised extension to use the premises by paying market rent. He has already moved out of the premises along with most of his belongings,” said Jayant Pati, a spokesperson for Panda. “However, there was an unanticipated delay in the dismantling, packaging and moving of certain large items which he had installed in his personal capacity, including porta-cabin offices, generator and the like.”

Completely vacating the premises has been hindered because of the ongoing restrictions on movement of commercial vehicles in the area, said Pati.

“Shifting these materials also requires specialised vendors. These are in the process of being shifted, and Panda has meanwhile requested a short extension to enable this,” he added.

Maintaining that several MPs have visited and inspected the premises after taking prior appointment, Pati rubbished Mohanty’s allegations against security guards working there.

“Mohanty turned up at the house a couple of times without seeking prior information and was not allowed in by the guards. Thereafter, Panda's private secretary contacted him and they agreed on a time for Mohanty to visit and see the premises,” said Pati. “However, Mohanty did not turn up for several hours and the private secretary left. When contacted again, Mohanty misbehaved with him."