English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Actor Vishal Bats for Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan to Fight Lok Sabha Elections Together
Vishal has been active in making political statements and had decided to contest in the RK Nagar bypoll but his nomination was rejected, which resulted in high drama.
File image of actor Vishal.
Loading...
Chennai: Actor and Tamil Film Producers Council president Vishal has “wished” for superstars-turned-politician Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to come together and fight the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
"I wish Rajini sir and Kamal sir come together. Not for Nadigar Sangam show. Not for any star reception. Not for any multistarrer. Not for anythi but 2019 Loksabha. Yes. It will be a game changer (SIC)," Vishal’s tweet read.
Vishal has been active in making political statements and had decided to contest in the RK Nagar bypoll but his nomination was rejected, which resulted in high drama. Vishal had then called it “a mockery of democracy and decided not to support any other party for the bypoll.”
Veteran actor Rajinikanth had earlier announced that he will not contest from all the seats in the upcoming elections and refrain from offering support to any party. But, the superstar didn’t forget to wish Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam on its first anniversary.
Haasan, on the contrary, confirmed that he will contest in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
"I wish my friend Kamal Haasan and his party for contesting in the Lok Sabha poll for the first time. His (Kamal Haasan) party is entering its second year and I wish him the best to succeed in public life as well," said Rajinikanth on Twitter.
Haasan was quick to thank his “friend”.
Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan announced their entry into politics after the demise of J Jayalalithaa. While Rajinikanth clarified that he will contest in all the 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Kamal Haasan said his party will contest in all the elections.
The duo has maintained that there is a political vacuum in the state after the demise of iconic leaders Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa and it is time for a change for the voters of Tamil Nadu.
When CNN News 18 had asked Kamal Haasan earlier if he would join hands with Rajinikanth in an election, he had claimed that Rajini's idelogies are different from his and matches with the BJP instead.
"I wish Rajini sir and Kamal sir come together. Not for Nadigar Sangam show. Not for any star reception. Not for any multistarrer. Not for anythi but 2019 Loksabha. Yes. It will be a game changer (SIC)," Vishal’s tweet read.
Vishal has been active in making political statements and had decided to contest in the RK Nagar bypoll but his nomination was rejected, which resulted in high drama. Vishal had then called it “a mockery of democracy and decided not to support any other party for the bypoll.”
Veteran actor Rajinikanth had earlier announced that he will not contest from all the seats in the upcoming elections and refrain from offering support to any party. But, the superstar didn’t forget to wish Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam on its first anniversary.
Haasan, on the contrary, confirmed that he will contest in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
"I wish my friend Kamal Haasan and his party for contesting in the Lok Sabha poll for the first time. His (Kamal Haasan) party is entering its second year and I wish him the best to succeed in public life as well," said Rajinikanth on Twitter.
Haasan was quick to thank his “friend”.
Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan announced their entry into politics after the demise of J Jayalalithaa. While Rajinikanth clarified that he will contest in all the 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Kamal Haasan said his party will contest in all the elections.
The duo has maintained that there is a political vacuum in the state after the demise of iconic leaders Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa and it is time for a change for the voters of Tamil Nadu.
When CNN News 18 had asked Kamal Haasan earlier if he would join hands with Rajinikanth in an election, he had claimed that Rajini's idelogies are different from his and matches with the BJP instead.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India-Pak Tensions: Do Not Believe Everything You Read or See on WhatsApp And Twitter
- Spotify Finally Launches in India to Take on Apple Music, Amazon Music, JioSaavn And Gaana
- Imran Khan's Party Takes a Jibe at India After Surgical Strike 2.0 With 'Side Effects of Bollywood'
- 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Launched in India at Rs 4.79 Lakh, Gets Updated Safety Features
- NTR Mahanayakudu Turns Out to be Biggest Failure of Nandamuri Balakrishna's Career: Report
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results