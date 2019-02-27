Actor Vishal Bats for Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan to Fight Lok Sabha Elections Together

Actor and Tamil Film Producers Council president Vishal has “wished” for superstars-turned-politician Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to come together and fight the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections."I wish Rajini sir and Kamal sir come together. Not for Nadigar Sangam show. Not for any star reception. Not for any multistarrer. Not for anythi but 2019 Loksabha. Yes. It will be a game changer (SIC)," Vishal’s tweet read.Vishal has been active in making political statements and had decided to contest in the RK Nagar bypoll but his nomination was rejected, which resulted in high drama. Vishal had then called it “a mockery of democracy and decided not to support any other party for the bypoll.”Veteran actor Rajinikanth had earlier announced that he will not contest from all the seats in the upcoming elections and refrain from offering support to any party. But, the superstar didn’t forget to wish Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam on its first anniversary.Haasan, on the contrary, confirmed that he will contest in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections."I wish my friend Kamal Haasan and his party for contesting in the Lok Sabha poll for the first time. His (Kamal Haasan) party is entering its second year and I wish him the best to succeed in public life as well," said Rajinikanth on Twitter.Haasan was quick to thank his “friend”.Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan announced their entry into politics after the demise of J Jayalalithaa. While Rajinikanth clarified that he will contest in all the 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Kamal Haasan said his party will contest in all the elections.The duo has maintained that there is a political vacuum in the state after the demise of iconic leaders Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa and it is time for a change for the voters of Tamil Nadu.When CNN News 18 had asked Kamal Haasan earlier if he would join hands with Rajinikanth in an election, he had claimed that Rajini's idelogies are different from his and matches with the BJP instead.