Actor Yash Dasgupta Has Filed Nomination for Bengal Polls and Now We Know His Real Name

Many film stars have joined the election fray in the ongoing poll battle in West Bengal. The two main political rivals, BJP and Trinamool Congress, have both fielded actors from different assembly seats.

Yash Dasgupta, the young celebrity of Tollywood, recently filed his nomination for the Chanditala assembly seat as a BJP candidate and his nomination papers gave away his real name to his fans. The real name of the actor-politician is not Yash but Debashis. His surname remains unchanged, revealed the documents.

As per the Election Commission guidelines, the candidates need to mention their real names and give detailed information about their assets while filing the nomination.

The actor has also now become the talk of the town not only because of his name but also for the assets in his possession. He has turned out to be one of the rich candidates in the state with total assets worth Rs 2.1 crore. He also owns two cars, including a BMW, and an apartment in the posh South Kolkata area.

Yash Dasgupta is fighting against United Front candidate Mohd Salim in Chanditala. The voting for the Chanditala constituency will be held on April 10. The voting for 294 Assembly seats will be completed in eight phases. Two phases of voting are over in which the fate of candidates in 60 Assembly seats have been sealed in EVMs. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.