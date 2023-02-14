'Nothing for BJP to be Afraid of': Amit Shah Breaks Silence on Hindenburg-Adani Row

Amid Opposition’s relentless attack at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the Hindenburg-Adani row, Union Home Minister Amit Shah broke his silence and said that there is “nothing for the BJP to hide or be afraid of".

Noting that it won’t be appropriate for him to comment as the matter has been taken up by the Supreme Court, Amit Shah, in an interview to news agency ANI, said, “…it is not right for me to comment. But in this, there is nothing for the BJP to hide and nothing to be afraid of."

LISTEN IN:

#WATCH | There is nothing to hide or be afraid of: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in an interview to ANI on Congress’s allegations that Adani being ‘favoured’ by BJP#AmitShahtoANI pic.twitter.com/WXyEAd0524— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2023

The Hindenburg research report on Adani sparked a major political controversy with Congress and other opposition parties making allegations of favouritism and crony capitalism against the BJP-led central government.

The issue kept the Budget Session stormy with Opposition demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe and BJP dodging the attacks in the matter. Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned till March 13 yesterday amid repeated disruptions by Opposition leaders on several issues, including Adani row.

ALSO READ | Adani Row: No Objection to Expert Panel by SC to Strengthen Regulatory Regime, Centre Tells Top Court

Asked about allegations of Congress and other opposition parties of BJP “capturing institutions", Shah said they should go to the court noting that courts are not under influence of BJP.

“Court ‘humare kabze mein nahi hai," news agency ANI quoted Shah as saying.

“Why don’t they go to the court? Even at the time when Pegasus issue was raised, I had said go with proofs to the court…They only know how to create noise. Those who approached the court, the court took cognizance of Pegasus and also delivered its judgement. The investigation was also done," Amit Shah added.

Asked if there is a conspiracy in the wake of Hindenburg report and BBC documentary, Amit Shah said that thousands of conspiracies cannot harm the truth.

ALSO READ: ‘Has BBC Ever Had Courage to…’: Uproar & Divided Opinions Over Documentary on PM Modi

“Thousands of conspiracies cannot harm the truth. Truth shines bright like the sun. They have been doing it since 2002 against PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah said.

“And every time, he has emerged stronger, truthfully and by gaining more popularity among people every time," Shah added.

Read all the Latest Politics News here