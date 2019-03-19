Add Pappu to Your Name: Haryana Minister Takes a Swipe at Congress

Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party launched its ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign and found itself at the receiving end of Congress’ deride, Haryana Minister Anil Vij took a swipe at the grand old party on Tuesday.Taking to Twitter, Vij said, “You have a problem with us (BJP leaders) for prefixing #Chowkidar before our names. You too prefix #Pappu before your names. We won't mind that.”‘Pappu’ is used by the BJP to ridicule Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched #MainBhiChowkidar campaign on social media and a day after, changed his name on Twitter to "Chowkidar Narendra Modi". Then, most BJP ministers and leaders followed the suit and swiftly added the 'Chowkidar' prefix to their names on Twitter."My best wishes to all you chowkidars. Very pleased with your enthusiasm. Owing to your watchfulness corruption is on the wane and thieves are feeling the pain," PM Modi had tweeted.Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was among the many Congress leaders who sharply attacked the BJP’s feat, saying, "Chowkidars are for the rich, not farmers."Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been calling himself as the nation’s ‘Chowkidar’ (watchman) who is “constantly vigilant” protecting the nation’s interest. The Congress has turned it to “chowkidar chor hai (the watchman is a thief)" campaign since the Rafale fighter jet controversy.