Addanki Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Addanki (అద్దంకి) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
Status
party name
candidate name
This Rural constituency has 2,31,854 voters of which 1,14,192 are male and 1,17,650 are female and 12 voters of the third gender.
Addanki Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
Koncha Srinivasa Reddy
IND
Dupati Yesobu
IND
Pasupuleti Kotiswamy
IND
Pardha Saradhi Dasari
JSP
Sri Krishna Kancharla
YSRCP
Bachina Chenchu Garataiah
IND
Betala Raghavendra Rao
NOTA
Nota
TDP
Gottipati Ravikumar
INC
Nannuri Sita Ramanjaneyulu
BJP
Vundavalli Krishna Rao
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Addanki , recorded a voter turnout of 89.51%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 90.21% and in 2009, 84.74% of Addanki 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Gottipati Ravikumar (Bujji) of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 4,235 votes which was 2.13% of the total votes polled. Gottipati Ravikumar (Bujji) polled a total of 1,98,944 (49.59%) votes.
INC's Gottipati Ravikumar won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 15764 (9.09%) votes. Gottipati Ravikumar polled 1,73,491 which was 49.59% of the total votes polled.
Addanki went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: अद्दन्की (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and అద్దంకి (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
