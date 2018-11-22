Adding Zeros to Zero Cannot Produce a Hero: Prakash Javadekar is Certain Anti-BJP Front Will Be a Failure

Adding zeros to a zero cannot produce a hero, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said Thursday, referring to a proposed anti-BJP joint front of the opposition parties for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.He said the alliance lacked an agenda and its sole objective is to oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Neither there is any ideological basis of the alliance nor does it have an agenda for the people. Its only aim is to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Javadekar said at a press conference."Adding several zeros to a zero cannot produce a hero. The alliance is a non-starter and will not start even if you kick several times," he said, referring to the postponement of a meeting of opposition parties scheduled for Thursday in Delhi.The Human Resource Development Minister rebuffed Congress leader Manish Tewari's allegation that Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the state assembly on directions of Modi and the Prime Minister's Office.Javadekar said the governor is capable of taking a decision in consultation with the President. He claimed that Pakistan intended to create a mess in Jammu and Kashmir, which is an important state. Its issues are sensitive so they have to be dealt with accordingly.The panchayat elections were conducted successfully in Jammu and Kashmir and now assembly elections will be held, he added.Javadekar, also the BJP's Rajasthan election in-charge, said while the party was ready to give account of work done by the Centre and the state government, the Congress does not want to discuss real issues.Its press conferences are incomplete without raising issues of demonetisation, Rafale aircraft deal and Ram Temple, he said. "The Congress is pained as there was no middleman in the defence procurement deal (Rafale). Demonetisation was not a scam as the money that was received in banks was accounted for," he said.