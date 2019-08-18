Adhir Chowdhury Blames Mamata's 'Policies and Politics' for BJP's Growth in Bengal
His comments come in the backdrop of the BJP making significant inroads in the state by winning 18 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the general elections. The TMC's tally came down to 22 seats from 34 in 2014.
File photo of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
Kolkata: The "policies and politics" of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party, the TMC, has helped the BJP gain ground in the state, leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has said.
He also said that due to the weakening of opposition parties like the Congress and the Left, the people of the state, "who are opposed" to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), had enmassed voted in favour of the BJP.
"It is due to the policies and politics of Mamata Banerjee and her party that the BJP has gained ground in Bengal. Banerjee and the TMC deliberately weakened the opposition parties to create space for the saffron camp," Chowdhury told PTI.
His comments come in the backdrop of the BJP making significant inroads in the state by winning 18 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the general elections. The TMC's tally came down to 22 seats from 34 in 2014.
The Congress won two seats, whereas the Left failed to open its account. Chowdhury, a five-time MP from Beharampore seat in Murshidabad district, is known to be a staunch critic of Banerjee, and has always opposed any sort of alliance with the party.
He has often attributed the reason behind the weakening of the Congress in the state to the TMC's "poaching" of its MLAs.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mission Mangal vs Batla House Box Office: Akshay Kumar Maintains Lead on Day 3
- Shraddha Arya Suffers Head Injury While Performing on Nach Baliye 9, Actress Momentarily Blacks Out
- Reebok CrossFit Nano 9.0 Review: Slickest Evolution of Versatile Fitness Shoes
- Netflix Reveals Why Pankaj Tripathi Was the Perfect Choice for 'Guruji' in 'Sacred Games' 2
- PV Sindhu Chases Elusive Gold at BWF World Championships