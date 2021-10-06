Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Says Modi, Mamata Playing Mutual Khela, Questions Priyanka’s Detention in UP

Amidst political compulsion to stand together as a force against BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress and Congress seems to have been in troubled waters lately, with PAC chairperson Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury telling News18 that he suspects of a “secret understanding” between Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee.

“It is beyond doubt that Didi and Modi nowadays have a secret understanding. She bowed her head in front of Modi ji to save her party leaders from CBI and ED… ‘kuch toh samjhauta jaroor hai’ (there is a settlement between them),” he said.

While condemning Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s detention in Uttar Pradesh as she had planned to visit the families of those who died in Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Chowdhury said, “I still believe that there should be some political courtesy. There should be some decorum in politics but it is unfortunate that there is not a single statement from Mamata Banerjee on Priyanka ji’s detention in Uttar Pradesh.”

“Our chief minister (Mamata Banerjee) is a woman and her silence over Priyanka ji’s detention says lot about the current political equation,” he added.

On not fielding any candidate against Banerjee for the recently held Bhabanipur bypoll, the Congress leader said, “It was a political courtesy and we expected the same from her.”

He said both PM Modi and Banerjee were “playing a mutual ‘khela’”.

Meanwhile, TMC’s Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Dola Sen, Pratima Mondal, Abir Ranjan Biswas and Sushmita Dev meeting the family members of the victims in Lakhimpur Kheri has not gone down well with the Congress leaders.

BJP leader and cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh Siddharta Nath Singh clarified to a section of media that no permission was given to the TMC leaders and they may have reached Lakhimpur Kheri using their “guerrilla style”.

The UP government, however, in the afternoon allowed Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Bhupesh Baghel and Charanjit Channi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Kiranmay Nanda refused to make any comment on Chowdhury’s “TMC-BJP secret understanding" remark but accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of lawlessness and anarchy.

