Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Criticise Exclusion of WB from Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan

Amid the ongoing migrant worker crisis, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday over the exclusion of West Bengal from the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan.

The rural scheme was launched on June 20 by Modi for 116 districts in six states including Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh with an initial funding of Rs 50,000 crore.

Banerjee wrote on Twitter, "Shri @narendramodi Ji, why have you blatantly ignored the concerns of 11 Lakh migrant workers from #Bengal who’ve recently returned to their homes. Why has WB been left out of the Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan? Why this apathy towards the people of Bengal?”

On Sunday, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had also written a letter to the Modi questioning why the state was not made a beneficiary of the scheme.

In the letter, Chowdhury pointed out that the scheme covered districts in which at least 25,000 migrants have returned to their native villages due to the pandemic.

"In my state West Bengal lakhs of migrant workers have been returned to their native village due to lockdown and since then they have been rendered jobless, penniless and hopeless," the letter read. The Congress legislator expressed his astonishment over the exclusion of Bengal from the scheme.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also blamed the Centre for the plight of migrants workers.