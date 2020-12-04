Adikmet Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Adikmet Ward Winner, Contestants, Corporator

85. Adikmet (అడిక్‌మెట్) is a ward in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) (హైదరాబాదు మహానగరపాలక సంస్థ). The reservation status for this ward is Women. There are a total of 41,888 eligible voters in this ward of which 21,502 are male, 20,385 female and 1 are of the third gender.

There are 55 polling stations in this ward. Adikmet is part of Musheerabad (ముషీరాబాద్) circle and Secunderabad (సికింద్రాబాద్) zone of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

B Hemalatha of TRS won from Adikmet in the 2016 GHMC elections. The average voter turnout in the 2020 elections in all of Greater Hyderabad was 46.60% percent and the turnout in Adikmet was 44.02 %.

There are 8 candidates in the fray from this ward in the 2020 GHMC polls: Sunitha Prakash Goud C (Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP), Kasaram Sravanthi (Independent - IND), P Anusha (Independent - IND), Bittla Soujanya (Independent - IND), Kavitha Jambica (Indian National Congress - INC), B Hemalatha (Telangana Rashtra Samithi - TRS), Yeligeti Shyamala (Independent - IND), M Chitra (Telugu Desam Party - TDP).

A total of 149/150 wards of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (హైదరాబాదు మహానగరపాలక సంస్థ) (GHMC) across 6 zones and 30 circles went to the polls on December 1, 2020. In one ward repolling was held on December 3. The counting of votes for the GHMC elections 2020 are being held on December 4, 2020. A total of 1,122 candidates are in the fray for the post of 150 corporators of which 582 are male and 540 female. The average age of contesting candidates is about 41 years.

The last GHMC elections were held in 2016 in which TRS won 99 wards, AIMIM 44, BJP 4, TDP 1 and INC won 2 seats.

A total of 74 lakh voters were eligible to vote in these elections of which 38.5 lakh were male and 35.5 lakh were female. There were 669 voters of the third gender.

