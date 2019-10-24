Aditya Thackeray in Worli Election Results 2019: Thackeray of BJP leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

The youngest of the Thackerays to enter politics, Aditya, is contesting the 2019 state assembly polls from Worli. At age 29, he is currently serving as the president of the Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena. As literary enthusiast like his grandfather Bal Thackeray, Aditya is a published author. He published his first book 'My Thoughts in Black and White' in 2007. In 2008, he turned a lyricist and release a private album. As the leader of the youth and the young brigade in the party, he has been vocal about the proposed revival of Mumbai nightlife.

