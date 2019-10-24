Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Aditya Thackeray in Worli Election Results 2019: Thackeray of BJP leads
Live election result status of Aditya Thackeray Worli Maharashtra Assembly / Vidhab Sabha elections. Check if Aditya Thackeray has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Aditya Thackeray Worli Maharashtra Assembly / Vidhab Sabha elections. Check if Aditya Thackeray has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
The youngest of the Thackerays to enter politics, Aditya, is contesting the 2019 state assembly polls from Worli. At age 29, he is currently serving as the president of the Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena. As literary enthusiast like his grandfather Bal Thackeray, Aditya is a published author. He published his first book 'My Thoughts in Black and White' in 2007. In 2008, he turned a lyricist and release a private album. As the leader of the youth and the young brigade in the party, he has been vocal about the proposed revival of Mumbai nightlife.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Government of India And WhatsApp Are Debating Encryption Laws: All You Need to Know
- A Chinese Cafe is Facing Severe Backlash for Dyeing Dogs to Look Like Pandas
- Google Has Five News Apps And Games That Are All About Reducing Your Screen Time
- Police Drama or Unsafe Abortion? The Complicated Choice For Pregnant, Indian Teenagers
- Mozilla Firefox 70 Turns The Tables And Now You Can Track What is Tracking You