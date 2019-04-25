Aditya Thackeray Introduces ‘Yuva’ Concerts as Shiv Sena Tweaks Campaign Strategy to Woo Young Voters

Known for its traditional forms of campaigning, the Shiv Sena has engaged its youth outfit, Yuva Sena, to bring about a change in the party’s style of influencing voters.The experimental spirit of the modernist vanguards has given a new voice to the party that has largely been considered conservative in its views.The young face of the party, Aditya Thackeray, is trying to build the new version of the Shiv Sena by taking up contentious issues in public domain and reaching out to those who are not traditional voters of the party.He has created a unique platform, named ‘Aditya Sanvad’, in an attempt to establish a communication with the youth of Maharashtra.What makes this event different from other regular political events is that there is a sort of a concert on a stage set-up with bands and local artists performing before the interaction begins.Post the interactions, Aditya’s team distributes palm cards that have a number where people can call him/his team and provide feedback or raise their concerns.The party has also launched the ‘Yuvati Sena’ meant for women workers of the party.The Sena’s women youth brigade has joined the party’s door-to-door campaign in an effort to influence young voters who are seeking a young role model in politics.The Yuvati Sena is engaged in direct, face-to-face interactions with a more demographically representative pool of voters, including those with diametrically opposite ideological leanings, and discusses contentious issues and seeks to introduce the latter to the party’s new avatar.About 1,000 women volunteers are currently undertaking a door-to-door outreach programme in Mumbai South, South Central and North West constituencies.The party has collaborated with the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) for strategising its poll campaign.The private firm has in the past collaborated with Narendra Modi in 2014, Nitish Kumar in 2015 and Rahul Gandhi in 2017.