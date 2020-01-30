Adityanath Accuses Anti-CAA Protesters of Speaking Pakistan's Language

Gorakhpur (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused anti-CAA protesters of "speaking the language of Pakistan" and said that such acts would not be tolerated.

"Those staging protests at several places are directly or indirectly speaking the language of Pakistan. The country is being cheated in the name of protests," said Adityanath at the convocation of a nursing college here.

"Some self-proclaimed intellectuals are misleading people about the Citizen Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens to create unrest in the country," he said.

Adityanath said that the protesters were being misled and that people needed to come forward and stop them from hindering development.

The chief minister drew a comparison between minorities in India and Pakistan. "Muslims in India became presidents of the country and judges of the Supreme Court while in Pakistan, it is difficult to find any Hindu, Sikh, Christian or Jain holding top posts," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.