Adityanath Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and the Mahant of Gorakhnath Math, is contesting his first Assembly election from the Gorakhpur Sadar seat. Adityanath has been the Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur for five terms since 1998 and was elected to the Legislative Council after being sworn-in as the BJP’s surprise chief ministerial pick in 2017. The sitting CM has pitched improvement in law and order, infrastructural development and economic growth as the main achievements of his government.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Adityanath is 49 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Graduate. He has declared total assests of Rs 1.5 crore and total liabilies of Rs 0.

