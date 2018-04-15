My reaction to the Adityanath controversy. It was an emotional outburst in a speech on the plight of the raped victims and the complete apathy by Adityanath govt. I regret if it’s offensive but the abuse of law in UP is a serious issue. https://t.co/LA3hNBxHiF — Dinesh Gundu Rao (@dineshgrao) April 15, 2018

Mr Rao, your love for Muslims must not translate to hatred for Hindu saints.



What were you thinking when you said Yogi Adityanath must be beaten with chappals?



Hindu-Vokkaligas of K'taka hold him in high regard. You have insulted the entire community with your heinous comments! — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 14, 2018

Rao's statement inciting people to beat Yogi Adityanath with chappals is indicative of:



1. Cong's deep hatred of saffron & anyone who is an unapologetic Hindu



2. Cong's disregard for rule of law. We always knew Cong instigates violence for political gain. Today, evidence is out — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 15, 2018

Karnataka Congress working president Dinesh Gundu Rao has stirred a controversy by calling upon the people to hit Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with slippers whenever he came to the state.Rao made the remarks at a candle march in Bengaluru to show solidarity with the victims of rape in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao and Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua.The comments drew an angry response from the BJP which termed them "heinous" and accused the ruling Congress of instigating violence.As his comments stoked a major political row, Rao told PTI that it was an "emotional outburst" and "all I said was just show him (Yogi Adityanath) slippers".He said he regretted his remarks if they were offensive.At the protest meet in Saturday night, Rao said, “This man from Uttar Pradesh who comes to Karnataka to deliver lectures is not a yogi. He is a hypocrite, a liar and a thug. He should not be allowed to enter Karnataka...""... In case Yogi Adityanath No, there is no need to call him Yogi. He is Dhogi Adiyanath. If he comes to Karnataka, he should be beaten up with slippers and sent back. If you (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) have little self-esteem and if you have respect for women, sack the Uttar Pradesh chief minister. Unseat him. What you are doing now is a heinous crime (by retaining him),” he added.Hitting back, furious Karnataka BJP leaders reminded Rao that Adityanath was a "revered saint of Nath tradition".Strongly condemning the remarks, Karnataka BJP president B S Yeddyurappa said it was "highly derogatory and uncivilised".He said a person who did not know how to speak about "a sant" and a democratically elected chief minister did not deserve to be in public life.Yeddyurappa asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi to expel Rao from the party and said the Election Commission should also take cognisance of Rao's "inflammatory remarks" and take "stern action" against him.The BJP also tweeted against Rao, accusing him of insulting the Hindu Vokkaliga community by his comments.Vokkaligas are considered the second largest community in Karnataka after Lingayats.The party termed it Congress "deep hatred" for saffron and anyone who is an "unapologetic Hindu"."It also shows the party's disregard for rule of law," said the BJP, alleging, the "Congress instigates violence for political gain".It asked the Election Commission to register a case against Rao under section 153A of the Indian Penal Code.The BJP said the statement shows Congress party's "utter contempt" for a democratically elected chief minister.Enraged by Rao's remarks, BJP MP from Mysuru Pratap Simha said in a video message, one should be cautious while talking and control his tongue. Else, you will get a befitting reply.(With PTI inputs)