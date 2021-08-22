Adityanath Takes Charge of Kalyan Singh's Final Journey, to Stay the Night at Ex UP CM's Home Village

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Singh, who was heading the state government during the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December 1992, passed away at the age of 89 on Saturday in Lucknow. He suffered from prolonged illness.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has taken charge of Singh’s last journey and has also visited his house twice. The Chief Minister twice went to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), where Singh breathed his last.

He has assigned responsibilities for Singh’s funeral to ministers. Swami Prasad Maurya has been entrusted with the duty of the last darshan at Singh’s residence. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna and Siddharth Nath Singh will oversee the same in the assembly.

From the assembly, Singh’s mortal remains will be brought to the BJP’s party office for people to pay their last respects. State party president Swatantra Dev Singh Singh is incharge of the responsibilities at the BJP’s office.

After this, Singh’s body will be taken to Aligarh where Suresh Rana will take over. Transport Minister Ashok Kataria will take care of Singh’s village Atrauli, where CM Adityanath will rest the the night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda reached Singh’s Mall Avenue residence directly from the airport.

Several leaders, including Keshav Prasad Maurya, Mahendra Singh, Ashutosh Tandon are present Singh’s residence.

