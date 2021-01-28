Adityanath to Expand UP Cabinet in February; PM Modi Aide AK Sharma Likely to be Included

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh cabinet is set to be expanded in the first week of February and six new faces are likely to be inducted.

Sources claim that former Gujarat cadre IAS officer AK Sharma, who quit bureaucracy and joined the BJP in UP, can be included in Adityanath’s cabinet as a Minister. Sharma is considered to be close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had earlier worked with him during his chief ministerial tenure.

The reshuffle in the BJP-led UP cabinet will see a blend of ethnic and caste equation, ahead of the panchayat elections in the state. BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh will soon meet the party’s central leadership regarding the matter in Delhi on Friday.

During this meeting, the names of the new faces joining the cabinet are expected to be confirmed. While new faces will be introduced, few minsters are expected to be removed from their posts and given organisational responsibilities.

The development comes after BJP national president JP Nadda’s visit to Lucknow

Adityanath will soon have a whirlwind of campaigns for the upcoming elections in five states - Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry and Kerala.