In Rare Bonhomie, Yogi Adityanath Visits Mulayam; Akhilesh & Estranged Uncle Shivpal Join in Too
The SP patriarch was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences for high blood sugar levels. He was discharged from hospital after his test reports were found normal.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath gifts a book on Kumbh to SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav as his son and former CM Akhilesh Yadav looks on.
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday paid a visit to veteran politician and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence on Vikramaditya Marg.
SP president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and his estranged uncle Shivpal were present during Monday’s meeting.
Adityanath took stock of Yadav’s health and gifted him a book on Kumbh, 2019.
The SP patriarch was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences for high blood sugar levels.
Senior SP leader Ahmad Hasan, Yadav’s brother Shivpal Yadav, his daughter-in-law and former Kannauj MP Dimple Yadav and his wife Sadhana were all present with him at the hospital. Yadav was discharged from hospital after his test reports were found normal.
After the SP’s bad performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, the party patriarch had reportedly asked his son Akhilesh to bring back all the senior leaders who had left the party recently.
Since then it was speculated that there could be a reunion sorts between Akhilesh and his uncle Shivpal, though such reports have been denied by sources close to the latter.
Shivpal had, some time ago, floated his own political outfit after he alleged that he was not getting his due ‘respect’ in the Samajwadi Party.
