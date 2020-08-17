Adityanth Govt Failing to Control Covid-19 Outbreak, Improve Law-and-order situation: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of failing to control the COVID-19 outbreak and improve the law-and-order situation in the state. He also alleged that the Yogi Adityanath dispensation has remained a mute spectator over both these issues.

"People in the state are badly hit by coronavirus infection as well as deteriorating law-and-order condition. The BJP government has failed to control both coronavirus and crime and it should accept this truth," Yadav said in a statement. Two ministers have died due to coronavirus, MLA have also been hit by it. Doctors are dying of it and at the same time there is also no let up in crime, he alleged.

"The police have started raising its hand on innocent and helpless people because it is rendered ineffective in front of the heavyweight leaders and goondas," the SP chief said. Citing various crimes in the state recently, he alleged that the BJP government has "merely remained a mute spectator".

"The chief minister merely issues statements on the situation and escapes his responsibility," Yadav added.

He also called for adequate measures to protect the public representatives attending the session amid the pandemic outbreak.

The three-day session is set to begin from August 20 and conclude on August 24.

"Seeing the spread of COVID-19 in the state, adequate measures should be taken to protect the public representatives from the disease," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.