1-min read

Admin Busy in I-Day Preparation, Will Take Decision on Rahul's J&K Visit at Convenient Time, Says Guv Malik

The governor's reaction came after Gandhi in a tweet on Wednesday repeated his demand to visit Jammu and Kashmir and asked Malik when he could come.

PTI

Updated:August 14, 2019, 10:04 PM IST
Admin Busy in I-Day Preparation, Will Take Decision on Rahul's J&K Visit at Convenient Time, Says Guv Malik
File photo of J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik.
Loading...

Jammu: In a continued war of words between him and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday said the J-K administration is occupied with arrangements for Independence Day celebrations and will get in touch with the MP at a "convenient time" over his visit to the state.

The governor's reaction came after Gandhi in a tweet on Wednesday repeated his demand to visit Jammu and Kashmir and asked Malik when he could come. "At present, the entire state administration is pre-occupied with making arrangements for the celebration of Independence Day", Malik said in a statement.

The governor said he has already referred the matter to the local administration which will get in touch with Gandhi at a convenient time and added that he has no further statement to make on the issue.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Gandhi said "Dear Maalik (sic) ji, I saw your feeble reply to my tweet. I accept your invitation to visit Jammu & Kashmir and meet the people, with no conditions attached. When can I come?."

On remarks by Gandhi that there have been reports of violence in Kashmir, Malik said, "Rahul Gandhi has taken four days to respond on an issue, which already stands clarified and settled by various Indian news channels which have reported the correct position."

On Tuesday, Malik had lashed out at Gandhi for putting "pre-conditions" for a visit to the Kashmir Valley and alleged he was trying to "create unrest" by seeking to bring a delegation of opposition leaders.

Following the Kashmir remarks by Gandhi, Malik had said on Monday he will send him an aircraft to visit the Valley and observe the ground situation. Gandhi has put forth many conditions for the visit, including meeting mainstream leaders under detention, the governor had said in a statement.

Hitting back at the governor for "taking a U-turn" on his offer, the Congress said he should stand by his word.

