Adoni Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

146. Adoni is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Kurnool district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Urban constituency has 2,40,149 voters of which 1,20,687 are male and 1,19,428 are female and 34 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Adoni, recorded a voter turnout of 65.31%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 65.65% and in 2009, 57.85% of Adoni's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Y Saiprasad Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 16,831 votes which was 12.13% of the total votes polled. Y Saiprasad Reddy polled a total of 1,38,764 (38.84%) votes.TDP's K Meenakshi Naidu won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 256 (0.22%) votes. K Meenakshi Naidu polled 1,16,604 which was 38.84% of the total votes polled.Adoni went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: आदोनी (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and ఆదోని (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).