Adoor Candidate List: Key Contests in Adoor Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Adoor Assembly constituency in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Adoor seat is part of the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Chittayam Gopakumar of CPI won from this seat beating K K Shaju of INC by a margin of 25,460 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Chittayam Gopakumar of CPI won from this this constituency defeating Pandalam Sudhakaran of INC by a margin of 607 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Pathanamthitta Parliamentary constituency CPIM was ahead in the Adoor Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Adoor constituency are: Chittayam Gopakumar of CPI, M. G. Kannan of CONG, Pandalam Prathapan of BJP