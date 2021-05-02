Adoor Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Adoor Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

115. Adoor (एक दरवाजा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Adoor is part of 17. Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.71%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 96.93%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,08,099 eligible electors, of which 97,294 were male, 1,10,802 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Adoor in 2021 is 1139.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,08,432 eligible electors, of which 97,345 were male, 1,11,087 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,94,044 eligible electors, of which 89,881 were male, 1,04,133 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Adoor in 2016 was 1,740. In 2011, there were 1,307.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Chittayam Gopakumar of CPI won in this seat by defeating K K Shaju of INC by a margin of 25,460 votes which was 16.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 49.05% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Chittayam Gopakumar of CPI won in this seat defeating Pandalam Sudhakaran of INC by a margin of 607 votes which was 0.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 47.02% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes in 115. Adoor Assembly segment of Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Pathanamthitta Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Pathanamthitta Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Adoor are: M G Kannan (INC), Chittayam Gopakumar (CPI), Adv Pandalam Prathapan (BJP), Vipin Kanikonathu (BSP), Rajankulakkada (ADHRMP), Saranyaraj (SUCOIC), R Kannan S/O Rajan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 72.05%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 74.37%, while it was 69.61% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 115. Adoor constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 191. In 2011 there were 170 polling stations.

EXTENT:

115. Adoor constituency comprises of the following areas of Pathanamthitta district of Kerala: Adoor Municipality and Pandalam, Thumpamon, Pandalam Thekkekara, Kodumon, Ezhamkulam, Erathu, Pallickal, Kadampanadu Panchayats in Adoor Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Pathanamthitta.

The total area covered by Adoor is 216 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Adoor is: 9°09’27.4"N 76°43’17.4"E.

