Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Advantage Aditya Thackeray as NCP's Sachin Ahir Jumps Ship to Shiv Sena Ahead of Assembly Polls

Shiv Sena’s move was likely prompted by the party’s need to look for a safe seat for Yuva Sena President Aditya Thackeray who is currently on a statewide Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

Vinaya Deshpande | CNN-News18@vinivdvc

Updated:July 25, 2019, 10:41 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Advantage Aditya Thackeray as NCP's Sachin Ahir Jumps Ship to Shiv Sena Ahead of Assembly Polls
File photo of Sachin Ahir.
Loading...

Mumbai: In a major jolt to Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), its Mumbai President Sachin Ahir switched camps and joined the Shiv Sena on Thursday.

An official announcement is likely to be made by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in a press conference scheduled for 11 am.

With the Assembly elections in the state just months away, the development is a huge concern for NCP’s local leaders as Ahir, a former MLA from Worli, had been Sena’s principle opponent from the seat.

According to political pundits, Sena’s move was likely prompted by the party’s need to look for a safe seat for Yuva Sena President Aditya Thackeray who is currently on a statewide Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

Currently, Sena's Sunil Shinde is the sitting MLA from Worli, which is the heart of Mumbai’s lower middle class Marathi population. In the last election, Ahir had defeated Shiv Sena from the constituency.

While an official confirmation is awaited, speculations are rife that another senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal may also shift camps ahead of the Assembly elections.

Yuva Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray began his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Jalgaon, with leaders of the Shiv Sena projecting him as the party’s candidate for Chief Minister in the upcoming assembly elections due in October

The Shiv Sena says Thackeray is undertaking the Yatra to thank the people who voted for the Shiv Sena in the Lok Sabha elections, and to seek their blessings. He also hopes to win over those who did not vote for the Sena in the Parliament polls.

Sources also say that 29-year-old is being pushed by the Shiv Sena as its nominee for deputy CM's chair. Speculations about this started after Aditya's meeting with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. Another name being suggested for this chair is that of senior Shiv Sena leader and current state cabinet minister Eknath Shinde.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram