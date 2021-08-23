Afghanistan, A Lesson on How Religious Fundamentalism Can Burn Down Nations: Kerala CM

Afghanistan is a lesson for mankind that communal disharmony in the name of religious fundamentalism can burn down people and nations and therefore, we should uphold humanity above caste and religion, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday. Speaking at the virtual inauguration of the 167th birth anniversary of spiritual leader and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru, the Chief Minister said in many parts of the world "racism, sectarianism, and bloodshed were rampant" and the situation was extremely dire in Afghanistan, one of India's neighbours.

In India too communal hatred has raised its head and all this can be put to an end by embracing Guru's message that all human beings should be treated as one and not discriminated against on the basis of caste or religion. "Afghanistan is a lesson to mankind. A lesson on how communal disharmony due to religious fundamentalism can burn down people and nations," Vijayan said in his speech.

He said what was happening in Palestine, in the case of Rohingya refugees and in Kashmir were examples of divisive religious fundamentalism. "The ultimate cure for such social ills is the Guru's message of unity in the name of humanity beyond caste and religion," he added.

Earlier in the day, in a Facebook post on the occasion of the Guru's 167th birth anniversary, Vijayan said, "It is time to stand united in overcoming the challenges posed by communal, political and capitalist ideologies that undermine brotherhood and equality. Only then can the current crisis be resolved and a new world full of peace and prosperity be established." He said that Sree Narayana Guru's messages proclaiming humanity over caste and religion need to be understood and sincerely followed in the prevailing times "more than ever" for the "betterment" of society.

In his message, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said, "My humble pranams to #SreeNarayanaGuru on his 167th Jayanti. With our feet firm on the lofty principles advocated by this Vishwa Guru, let us allow purity to permeate our thoughts, words and deeds."

