After 10-Day Heated Session, Telangana Assembly Approves Appropriation Bill Worth Rs 1.46 Lakh Crore

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao promised to continue with the government’s welfare, development and irrigation schemes despite a slump in the country’s economy.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:September 22, 2019, 8:28 PM IST
After 10-Day Heated Session, Telangana Assembly Approves Appropriation Bill Worth Rs 1.46 Lakh Crore
File photo of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
Hyderabad: Following heated arguments and charges of corruption being levelled at treasury members by Opposition members, the Telangana Assembly was adjourned sine die on Sunday. On the last of the 10-day session. Speaker P Srinivas Reddy approved the 2019-20 Appropriation Bill for Rs 1.46 lakh crore.

Soon after the session began for the last day, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao introduced the bill that included a revenue of Rs 10,000 crore through sale of lands.

KCR promised to continue with the government’s welfare, development and irrigation schemes despite a slump in the country’s economy, even as he hit out at Opposition leaders for bringing false charges of the corruption against his dispensation.

He said Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was levelling baseless allegations of large-scale corruption in the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.

Vikramarka had recently attacked the CM, who is also the president of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) after 12 Congress legislators defected to the ruling party.

Rao said Vikramarka’s comments revealed the double standards of his party that recently welcomed lawmakers from the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) into its fold in Rajasthan.

He said the Centre has failed to give Rs 24,000 crore to the state despite Niti Aayog recommendations.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
