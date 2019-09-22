After 10-Day Heated Session, Telangana Assembly Approves Appropriation Bill Worth Rs 1.46 Lakh Crore
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao promised to continue with the government’s welfare, development and irrigation schemes despite a slump in the country’s economy.
File photo of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
Hyderabad: Following heated arguments and charges of corruption being levelled at treasury members by Opposition members, the Telangana Assembly was adjourned sine die on Sunday. On the last of the 10-day session. Speaker P Srinivas Reddy approved the 2019-20 Appropriation Bill for Rs 1.46 lakh crore.
Soon after the session began for the last day, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao introduced the bill that included a revenue of Rs 10,000 crore through sale of lands.
KCR promised to continue with the government’s welfare, development and irrigation schemes despite a slump in the country’s economy, even as he hit out at Opposition leaders for bringing false charges of the corruption against his dispensation.
He said Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was levelling baseless allegations of large-scale corruption in the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.
Vikramarka had recently attacked the CM, who is also the president of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) after 12 Congress legislators defected to the ruling party.
Rao said Vikramarka’s comments revealed the double standards of his party that recently welcomed lawmakers from the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) into its fold in Rajasthan.
He said the Centre has failed to give Rs 24,000 crore to the state despite Niti Aayog recommendations.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ayushmann Khurrana-Nushrat Bharucha's Dream Girl Song Removed from YouTube Over Copyright Issues
- Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Shares Saturday Night Expectation vs Reality Post
- Delhi Cab Drivers Carry Condoms in First-Aid Box and it's Not Just for Safe Sex
- 'Bhindi,' Coconut, 'Hing' and Raw Turmeric: Chefs Reveal Their Most Hated Ingredients
- OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Get OxygenOS 10 Based on Android 10 Update