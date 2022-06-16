After 2 Years of Virtual Remembrance, TMC Plans to go Big on July 21 Martyrs' Day

Forced to mark the day virtually for two years in a row due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is planning to go big this time on its biggest annual event, the July 21 Martyrs’ Day.

The TMC observes July 21 as Martyrs’ Day in remembrance of the 13 people who were killed in police firing in a rally of Youth Congress, of which Banerjee was then a leader, in Kolkata in 1993 demanding that voter identity cards be made the sole document required for voting to ensure free and fair elections. In recent years, the TMC has used the occasion to hold events in several states as part of its efforts to expand beyond West Bengal.

The party has called a meeting of all district presidents and youth presidents on June 17 to discuss preparations for the day. The meeting is also likely to be attended by the CM’s nephew and senior party leader Abhishek Banerjee.

After winning the West Bengal Assembly elections decisively last year, the party has now turned focus to next year’s panchayat polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The party had recently contested the Goa elections and is now making a push for bypolls in Tripura.

Last year, the party had telecast Mamata Banerjee’s speech in various languages in different states. It was telecast on giant screens across West Bengal, and for the first time, also in other states like Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Punjab, Tripura, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

