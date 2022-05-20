Azam Khan Walks Out of Jail 'Like a New Sun' After 27 Months; Family, Shivpal Welcome Him, SP Top Brass Absent

Amid much fanfare and equally glaring political questions, SP leader Azam Khan finally walked out of jail after a long 27 months. The Samajwadi Party MLA from Rampur (Sadar) assembly seat, Khan was released after the Supreme Court had granted him interim bail in the 89th case registered against him.

While his family expressed happiness on getting him back, they were joined by Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia Chief Shivpal Yadav, who has been maintaining a steady ‘support’ to Khan said to have been deserted by his own party leadership, especially Shivpal’s nephew Akhilesh Yadav.

Shivpal and Khan’s son Abdullah Azam, who had tweeted in anticipation of his release, reached Sitapur Jail to receive the leader. However, Akhilesh Yadav or any other prominent SP leader were missing at the occasion, it was learnt. However, some local leaders of the Samajwadi party had reached the jail to welcome him.

A bench of Supreme Court Justice L Nageswara Rao, Justice BR Gavai and Justice S Gopanna had earlier given the order for interim bail of Azam Khan. The orders had reached late on Thursday night to Sitapur jail where Azam Khan was being lodged.

Sources said Azam Khan will be heading straight to Rampur from Sitapur Jail.

Meanwhile, giving her reaction to the interim bail to Azam Khan by the Supreme Court, his wife Tazeen Fatima expressed her gratitude towards the Court and also thanked all those who stood by the family during their rough time. Tazeen Fatima however dodged the question asked about Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav.

On the other hand, Azam Khan’s son, Abdullah Azam tweeted, “Inshallah tomorrow (May 20) with the first ray of sun in the morning my father will come out of jail like a new sun. The rays of this new dawn will remove the darkness of all oppression.”

Now all eyes will be on the equation of Azam Khan and SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav as there were speculations that Azam Khan was unhappy with the party leadership. Also there were allegations from people close to Khan that SP leadership had left Azam Khan to ‘rot in jail’.

Akhilesh Yadav’s estranged uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia, Chief, Shivpal Yadav had also stated that Samajwadi Party was not doing much for the jailed SP MLA.

