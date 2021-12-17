‘After 7 Rounds of Talks…’ BJP, Captain Amarinder Seal Alliance for Punjab Polls

Union Minister and Punjab BJP in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday confirmed an official alliance between the BJP and former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who recently resigned from Congress and formed his own party Punjab Lok Congress, for the upcoming assembly election in the state.

“After 7 rounds of talks, today I confirm that BJP & Punjab Lok Congress are going to fight the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections together. Topics like seat share will be discussed later,” Shekhawat said.

Amarinder also formally announced the alliance in a tweet and said a poll plan is being chalked out.

Met union minister & @BJP4India incharge for Punjab, Shri @gssjodhpur in New Delhi today to chalk out future course of action ahead of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections. We have formally announced a seat adjustment with the BJP for the 2022 Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections. pic.twitter.com/cgqAcpW2MW— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 17, 2021

Amarinder had earlier said he would contest the upcoming assembly elections in the state in alliance with the BJP and a seat arrangement will be announced soon. The former CM had also announced alliance with Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’a party SAD Sanyukt.

In an interview with CNN-News18 earlier, Singh had said that he wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi to campaign for him in the elections. Singh, who has openly criticised Congress after resigning from CM’s chair, said he will campaign for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand polls.

“It will be easy for me to attack the Congress. I would want the PM to campaign for me and I will campaign for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand where there are Sikhs,” he had said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.