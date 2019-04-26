English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After AAP Complains Against Gautam Gambhir, BJP Slams Arvind Kejriwal For Allegedly Holding 3 Voter IDs in 2013
A BJP spokesperson also claimed that Kejriwal's wife currently held three voter identity cards one each for Delhi, UP and West Bengal.
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Loading...
New Delhi: Hitting back at the AAP for cornering its East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir on the allegation that he had double entries in the voters list, the BJP sought an answer from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly having three voter identity cards in 2013.
A BJP spokesperson also claimed that Kejriwal's wife currently held three voter identity cards one each for Delhi, UP and West Bengal.
AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the chief minister's wife is a private person out of politics and added, "Even then, if BJP wants to equate the two cases, let both Gautam Gambhir and Mrs Kejriwal be disqualified from 2019 elections."
Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari asserted that the information furnished by Gambhir in his nomination papers was "true" and the AAP was "misleading" the media.
"There is nothing that endangers his candidature. The information furnished by him is true and nothing has been hidden," he said.
The AAP claimed that Gambhir's name figures twice in the electoral roll and it has filed a criminal complaint against him in Tis Hazari Court on the issue.
Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana in a tweet sought Kejriwal's reply on having three voter identity cards in 2013 before the assembly election that year.
"I had complained to the Election Commission against Kejriwal for having three voter IDs for Sahibabad (UP), and Seemapuri and Hanuman Road (both Delhi) before Delhi assembly elections in November 2013. Kejriwal should answer this first," Khurana said.
He also alleged that Kejriwal's wife Sunita possessed three voter identity cards. Khurana posted the three purported voter identity cards of Kejriwal's wife on Twitter.
The AAP candidate from East Delhi Atishi demanded "disqualification" of Gambhir, saying "a criminal complaint has been filed against Gambhir in Tis Hazari Court." She alleged that the cricketer-turned-politician has two voter IDs of Rajendra Nagar and Karol Bagh, and he faces up to one year in prison for this offence.
In a tweet, Kejriwal asked East Delhi voters to not "waste" their vote by giving it to Gambhir.
A BJP spokesperson also claimed that Kejriwal's wife currently held three voter identity cards one each for Delhi, UP and West Bengal.
AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the chief minister's wife is a private person out of politics and added, "Even then, if BJP wants to equate the two cases, let both Gautam Gambhir and Mrs Kejriwal be disqualified from 2019 elections."
Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari asserted that the information furnished by Gambhir in his nomination papers was "true" and the AAP was "misleading" the media.
"There is nothing that endangers his candidature. The information furnished by him is true and nothing has been hidden," he said.
The AAP claimed that Gambhir's name figures twice in the electoral roll and it has filed a criminal complaint against him in Tis Hazari Court on the issue.
Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana in a tweet sought Kejriwal's reply on having three voter identity cards in 2013 before the assembly election that year.
"I had complained to the Election Commission against Kejriwal for having three voter IDs for Sahibabad (UP), and Seemapuri and Hanuman Road (both Delhi) before Delhi assembly elections in November 2013. Kejriwal should answer this first," Khurana said.
He also alleged that Kejriwal's wife Sunita possessed three voter identity cards. Khurana posted the three purported voter identity cards of Kejriwal's wife on Twitter.
The AAP candidate from East Delhi Atishi demanded "disqualification" of Gambhir, saying "a criminal complaint has been filed against Gambhir in Tis Hazari Court." She alleged that the cricketer-turned-politician has two voter IDs of Rajendra Nagar and Karol Bagh, and he faces up to one year in prison for this offence.
In a tweet, Kejriwal asked East Delhi voters to not "waste" their vote by giving it to Gambhir.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Confirmed | Upcoming Toyota-Badged Baleno to be Called Glanza, Teaser Video Out
- How Saif Ali Khan Saved Kareena Kapoor From Falling Apart
- Sony WH-XB700 headphones Review: Still Feeling The Bass, But Not Ignoring Everything Else
- Avengers Endgame: Thanos Could be the Climate Change Warrior World Was Waiting for
- Parrot 'Arrested' For Alerting its Drug-Dealing Owners of Police Raid in Brazil
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results