1-min read

After AAP Complains Against Gautam Gambhir, BJP Slams Arvind Kejriwal For Allegedly Holding 3 Voter IDs in 2013

A BJP spokesperson also claimed that Kejriwal's wife currently held three voter identity cards one each for Delhi, UP and West Bengal.

PTI

Updated:April 26, 2019, 10:23 PM IST
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Hitting back at the AAP for cornering its East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir on the allegation that he had double entries in the voters list, the BJP sought an answer from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly having three voter identity cards in 2013.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the chief minister's wife is a private person out of politics and added, "Even then, if BJP wants to equate the two cases, let both Gautam Gambhir and Mrs Kejriwal be disqualified from 2019 elections."

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari asserted that the information furnished by Gambhir in his nomination papers was "true" and the AAP was "misleading" the media.

"There is nothing that endangers his candidature. The information furnished by him is true and nothing has been hidden," he said.

The AAP claimed that Gambhir's name figures twice in the electoral roll and it has filed a criminal complaint against him in Tis Hazari Court on the issue.
Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana in a tweet sought Kejriwal's reply on having three voter identity cards in 2013 before the assembly election that year.

"I had complained to the Election Commission against Kejriwal for having three voter IDs for Sahibabad (UP), and Seemapuri and Hanuman Road (both Delhi) before Delhi assembly elections in November 2013. Kejriwal should answer this first," Khurana said.

He also alleged that Kejriwal's wife Sunita possessed three voter identity cards. Khurana posted the three purported voter identity cards of Kejriwal's wife on Twitter.

The AAP candidate from East Delhi Atishi demanded "disqualification" of Gambhir, saying "a criminal complaint has been filed against Gambhir in Tis Hazari Court." She alleged that the cricketer-turned-politician has two voter IDs of Rajendra Nagar and Karol Bagh, and he faces up to one year in prison for this offence.

In a tweet, Kejriwal asked East Delhi voters to not "waste" their vote by giving it to Gambhir.
Also Watch

