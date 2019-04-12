English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After AAP's 'Impractical' Demands, Congress Decides to Go Solo in Delhi; May Declare Candidates Tomorrow
Congress said that they are still open for an alliance in Delhi. But, considering the current situation, they have decided to announce candidates on all Delhi seats tomorrow.
File photo of Rahul Gandhi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Days after the alliance talk between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress failed, the grand old party on Friday said that AAP tie-up plan with other states was "not practical", and hence, they are compelled to go alone.
"AAP wanted to have an alliance in other states also which is not practical. Every state is different," Congress in-charge for Delhi PC Chacko said during a press conference.
The leader further said that the Congress would announce the seats either on Saturday or Sunday but added that they are still open for an alliance in Delhi. "We will announce the seats tomorrow or day after tomorrow. If they are ready for an alliance in Delhi with Congress, we are ready even today," he said.
The Congress's reaction came hours AAP's Gopal Rai said that the Jananayak Janata Party (JJP) have entered into an alliance in Haryana for Lok Sabha elections. "JJP will contest on 7 seats and AAP will contest on three seats in Haryana," he said.
For an alliance with the grand old party, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's party demanded Gurgaon, Faridabad and Karnal seats — three Haryana constituencies in the National Capital Region (NCR) — in return for giving up on major Delhi seats.
The party has already declared candidates on all seven seats in Delhi and is actively campaigning with the top leadership addressing rallies and public meetings across Delhi NCR.
The AAP had been sending feelers to the Congress leadership for a pre-poll tie-up for quite a while, but was rebuffed.
Delhi chief minister Kejriwal had in a recent public meeting said that he was "tired" of convincing the Congress for an alliance in the Lok Sabha elections to defeat the BJP, but it was not understanding the issue.
"We are tired of convincing the Congress to form an alliance, but they do not understand. If there is an alliance, the BJP will lose all the seven Lok Sabha seats it currently has in Delhi," Kejriwal said at a recent rally.
"I don't know what they have in their minds," he further said.
Opposition leaders such as TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, at a meeting held at NCP leader Sharad Pawar's house, had also urged Rahul Gandhi to forge an alliance with AAP in Delhi but the Delhi unit of the Congress, led by former CM Sheila Dikshit, proved tricky.
"AAP wanted to have an alliance in other states also which is not practical. Every state is different," Congress in-charge for Delhi PC Chacko said during a press conference.
The leader further said that the Congress would announce the seats either on Saturday or Sunday but added that they are still open for an alliance in Delhi. "We will announce the seats tomorrow or day after tomorrow. If they are ready for an alliance in Delhi with Congress, we are ready even today," he said.
The Congress's reaction came hours AAP's Gopal Rai said that the Jananayak Janata Party (JJP) have entered into an alliance in Haryana for Lok Sabha elections. "JJP will contest on 7 seats and AAP will contest on three seats in Haryana," he said.
For an alliance with the grand old party, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's party demanded Gurgaon, Faridabad and Karnal seats — three Haryana constituencies in the National Capital Region (NCR) — in return for giving up on major Delhi seats.
The party has already declared candidates on all seven seats in Delhi and is actively campaigning with the top leadership addressing rallies and public meetings across Delhi NCR.
The AAP had been sending feelers to the Congress leadership for a pre-poll tie-up for quite a while, but was rebuffed.
Delhi chief minister Kejriwal had in a recent public meeting said that he was "tired" of convincing the Congress for an alliance in the Lok Sabha elections to defeat the BJP, but it was not understanding the issue.
"We are tired of convincing the Congress to form an alliance, but they do not understand. If there is an alliance, the BJP will lose all the seven Lok Sabha seats it currently has in Delhi," Kejriwal said at a recent rally.
"I don't know what they have in their minds," he further said.
Opposition leaders such as TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, at a meeting held at NCP leader Sharad Pawar's house, had also urged Rahul Gandhi to forge an alliance with AAP in Delhi but the Delhi unit of the Congress, led by former CM Sheila Dikshit, proved tricky.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update Arriving Next Week With Spectate Mode, Darkest Night Mode and More
- Instagram Couple Faces Flak for 'Dangerous' and 'Pointless' Infinity Pool Photo
- Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's Photoshopped Image Promoting BJP Goes Viral
- Student of The Year 2 Trailer: Fierce Competition and Complicated Love Brewing at St. Teresa's
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni Fined For Storming Onto Field to Confront Umpires
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results