After AAP's 'Impractical' Demands, Congress Decides to Go Solo in Delhi; May Declare Candidates Tomorrow

Days after the alliance talk between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress failed, the grand old party on Friday said that AAP tie-up plan with other states was "not practical", and hence, they are compelled to go alone."AAP wanted to have an alliance in other states also which is not practical. Every state is different," Congress in-charge for Delhi PC Chacko said during a press conference.The leader further said that the Congress would announce the seats either on Saturday or Sunday but added that they are still open for an alliance in Delhi. "We will announce the seats tomorrow or day after tomorrow. If they are ready for an alliance in Delhi with Congress, we are ready even today," he said.The Congress's reaction came hours AAP's Gopal Rai said that the Jananayak Janata Party (JJP) have entered into an alliance in Haryana for Lok Sabha elections. "JJP will contest on 7 seats and AAP will contest on three seats in Haryana," he said.For an alliance with the grand old party, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's party demanded Gurgaon, Faridabad and Karnal seats — three Haryana constituencies in the National Capital Region (NCR) — in return for giving up on major Delhi seats.The party has already declared candidates on all seven seats in Delhi and is actively campaigning with the top leadership addressing rallies and public meetings across Delhi NCR.The AAP had been sending feelers to the Congress leadership for a pre-poll tie-up for quite a while, but was rebuffed.Delhi chief minister Kejriwal had in a recent public meeting said that he was "tired" of convincing the Congress for an alliance in the Lok Sabha elections to defeat the BJP, but it was not understanding the issue."We are tired of convincing the Congress to form an alliance, but they do not understand. If there is an alliance, the BJP will lose all the seven Lok Sabha seats it currently has in Delhi," Kejriwal said at a recent rally."I don't know what they have in their minds," he further said.Opposition leaders such as TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, at a meeting held at NCP leader Sharad Pawar's house, had also urged Rahul Gandhi to forge an alliance with AAP in Delhi but the Delhi unit of the Congress, led by former CM Sheila Dikshit, proved tricky.