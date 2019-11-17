After AIMPLB Decides to File Review Petition, Babul Supriyo Labels Owaisi 'Second Zakir Naik'

Hyderabad: After the All India Muslims Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) took a call against historic Ayodhya verdict and decided to file a review petition, Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Sunday hit out at AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi for acting like a second Zakir Naik.

Talking to media persons in Delhi, Babul Supriyo took a dig at Owaisi for his jibe against the Ayodhya verdict.

"Asaduddin Owaisi is becoming a second Zakir Naik. If he transcends his limits, we have law and order problem in our country,” Supriyo said.

The Hyderabad MP had demanded that the Babri mosque be constructed again after the verdict. "I want my masjid back," Owaisi had tweeted on Friday.

The AIMIM chief suggested to reject the alternative piece of land measuring five acres for the construction of a mosque offered by the top court and to file a review petition at the AIMPLB meeting in Delhi.

The CJI Ranjan Gogoi-led Supreme Court bench had delivered a verdict on the decades-long Ayodhya dispute on November 9.

Indian-origin Islamic ideologue Zakir Naik now resides in Malaysia.

