Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
1-min read

After AIMPLB Decides to File Review Petition, Babul Supriyo Labels Owaisi 'Second Zakir Naik'

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi had demanded that the Babri mosque be constructed again after the verdict.

H Venkatesh | News18

Updated:November 17, 2019, 10:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
After AIMPLB Decides to File Review Petition, Babul Supriyo Labels Owaisi 'Second Zakir Naik'
File picture of Babul Supriyo.

Hyderabad: After the All India Muslims Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) took a call against historic Ayodhya verdict and decided to file a review petition, Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Sunday hit out at AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi for acting like a second Zakir Naik.

Talking to media persons in Delhi, Babul Supriyo took a dig at Owaisi for his jibe against the Ayodhya verdict.

"Asaduddin Owaisi is becoming a second Zakir Naik. If he transcends his limits, we have law and order problem in our country,” Supriyo said.

The Hyderabad MP had demanded that the Babri mosque be constructed again after the verdict. "I want my masjid back," Owaisi had tweeted on Friday.

The AIMIM chief suggested to reject the alternative piece of land measuring five acres for the construction of a mosque offered by the top court and to file a review petition at the AIMPLB meeting in Delhi.

The CJI Ranjan Gogoi-led Supreme Court bench had delivered a verdict on the decades-long Ayodhya dispute on November 9.

Indian-origin Islamic ideologue Zakir Naik now resides in Malaysia.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram