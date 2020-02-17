After Ajay Maken & Milind Deora's Twitter War, Cong Asks Leaders to Introspect upon Their Roles in Party

New Delhi: After two Congress leaders -- Ajay Maken and Milind Deora -- engaged in a war of words on social media, the party on Monday cautioned all its leaders to refrain from such things in public, avoid commenting on the matters of other states and advised them to introspect about their role in the party.

The Congress also told Deora not to comment on the Delhi election results.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "People make such remark in the heat of the moment, but it should not be treated (as an) affront."

Party leaders need to look after their own performance, responsibilities and their commitment towards the party, Surjewala said.

A war of words erupted between Deora and Ex-DPCC chief Ajay Maken on Twitter after the former Mumbai Congress president praised the Arvind Kejriwal government of Delhi.

Deora in his tweet on Sunday said, "Sharing a lesser known & welcome fact - the @ArvindKejriwal-led Delhi Government doubled its revenues to Rs 60,000 crore & maintained a revenue surplus over the last 5 years. Food for thought: Delhi is now one of India's most fiscally prudent governments."

Maken was the first to react to Deora's tweet as he said, "Brother, you want to leave @INCIndia - Please do - Then propagate half baked facts!"

He even compared the revenue generation in Delhi from 1997-1998 onwards and claimed that it grew at 14.87 per cent CAGR during the Congress regime, while during the AAP's regime the growth has been only 9.90 per cent CAGR.

Deora hit back on Monday morning as he said, "Brother, I would never undermine Sheila Dikshit's stellar performance as Delhi CM. That's your specialty. But it's never too late to change! Instead of advocating an alliance with AAP, if only you had highlighted Sheila ji's achievements, @INCIndia would've been in power today."

Earlier, former AAP MLA from Chandni Chowk, Alka Lamba, who joined the Congress to unsuccessfully fight the 2020 Assembly elections, too had attacked Deora, considered close to Rahul Gandhi.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.