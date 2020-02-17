After Ajay Maken & Milind Deora's Twitter War, Cong Asks Leaders to Introspect upon Their Roles in Party
A war of words erupted between Milind Deora and Ex-DPCC chief Ajay Maken on Twitter after the former Mumbai Congress president praised the Arvind Kejriwal government of Delhi.
Representative image.
New Delhi: After two Congress leaders -- Ajay Maken and Milind Deora -- engaged in a war of words on social media, the party on Monday cautioned all its leaders to refrain from such things in public, avoid commenting on the matters of other states and advised them to introspect about their role in the party.
The Congress also told Deora not to comment on the Delhi election results.
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "People make such remark in the heat of the moment, but it should not be treated (as an) affront."
Party leaders need to look after their own performance, responsibilities and their commitment towards the party, Surjewala said.
A war of words erupted between Deora and Ex-DPCC chief Ajay Maken on Twitter after the former Mumbai Congress president praised the Arvind Kejriwal government of Delhi.
Deora in his tweet on Sunday said, "Sharing a lesser known & welcome fact - the @ArvindKejriwal-led Delhi Government doubled its revenues to Rs 60,000 crore & maintained a revenue surplus over the last 5 years. Food for thought: Delhi is now one of India's most fiscally prudent governments."
Maken was the first to react to Deora's tweet as he said, "Brother, you want to leave @INCIndia - Please do - Then propagate half baked facts!"
He even compared the revenue generation in Delhi from 1997-1998 onwards and claimed that it grew at 14.87 per cent CAGR during the Congress regime, while during the AAP's regime the growth has been only 9.90 per cent CAGR.
Deora hit back on Monday morning as he said, "Brother, I would never undermine Sheila Dikshit's stellar performance as Delhi CM. That's your specialty. But it's never too late to change! Instead of advocating an alliance with AAP, if only you had highlighted Sheila ji's achievements, @INCIndia would've been in power today."
Earlier, former AAP MLA from Chandni Chowk, Alka Lamba, who joined the Congress to unsuccessfully fight the 2020 Assembly elections, too had attacked Deora, considered close to Rahul Gandhi.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Snapped with The Great Khali at Airport, See Pic
- PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Update to Bring Sight For UZI, DBS Shotgun, Amusement Park and More
- Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2020: iPhone XS at Rs 54,999, Pixel 3a at Rs 27,999
- Coronavirus Not Virus But an 'Avatar' to Punish Non-vegetarians: Hindu Mahasabha
- WATCH: Passenger Plane Etihad Airbus A380 Lands Sideways in London, Heart-stopping Clip Goes Viral