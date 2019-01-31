English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BY-ELECTION RESULTS 2019
- 1.Jind Haryana (Assembly)BJP Won
- 2.Ramgarh Rajasthan (Assembly)INC Won
After Akhilesh Yadav, ED Turns Up the Heat on Mayawati With Multiple Raids Over Rs 1,400 Crore Memorial Scam
The move comes a week after CBI raided officers and ministers of former CM Akhilesh Yadav's cabinet in sand mining scam.
File photo of BSP Chief Mayawati. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches at six locations in Uttar Pradesh in connection with Rs 1,400 crore memorial scam during BSP chief Mayawati's tenure. The move comes a week after CBI raided officers and ministers of former CM Akhilesh Yadav's cabinet in sand mining scam.
According to officials, many bureaucrats are also on radar of the ED as the searches are underway. The house of then MD of UP Nirman Nigam CP Singh in Lucknow was searched by the officials along with places of officers and contractors involved in the alleged scam.
Earlier, the CBI carried out searches at 14 locations to probe the alleged illegal mining of minor minerals in Hamirpur district during Yadav's regime in 2012-16. Reacting to the development, the former chief minister said that the agency is targeting opposition parties ahead of general elections.
His statement was also supported by the BSP chief, who recently forged an alliance with the Samajwadi Party.
The raids were conducted five months after Allahabad High Court had asked for the status of vigilance report in the alleged memorial scam. The Allahabad High Court had also directed administration not to 'spare' any culprits. A bench of Chief Justice DB Bhosale and Justice Yashwant Varma was hearing the matter then.
The UP Lokayukta had indicted former ministers Naseemuddin Siddiqui and Babu Singh Kushwaha along with 197 others for 'wrong-doings' in the purchase of sandstone for Dalit memorials in Lucknow and Noida during Mayawati's regime from 2007 to 2012.
Lokayukta NK Mehrotra, who handed over his 88-page report to former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, had, however, exonerated BSF chief Mayawati for lack of evidence and said there was no proof against her or any bureaucrat.
While Naseemuddin Siddiqui, who is acing several cases of disproportionate assets, is already out of the Bahujan Samaj Party and has now joined the Indian National Congress, Babu Singh Kushwaha was expelled from the party after he was accused in another infamous scam of National Rural Health Mission (NRHM). Singh is currently serving his jail term in connection with the case.
Apart from them, many engineers and officers have been accused in the FIR, which was registered in 2014 for alleged financial irregularities.
The other major finding of the report by Lokayukta said that around Rs 4,188 crore was spent on the purchase and finishing of stones for the memorials, out of which around 35percent went into the pockets of bureaucrats, politicians, contractors and engineers.
The Lokayukta report also recommended investigation against 199 people and also stated that there was evidence of commission taken by the 199 people named in the report.
(With inputs from Qazi Faraz Ahmed in Lucknow)
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
According to officials, many bureaucrats are also on radar of the ED as the searches are underway. The house of then MD of UP Nirman Nigam CP Singh in Lucknow was searched by the officials along with places of officers and contractors involved in the alleged scam.
Earlier, the CBI carried out searches at 14 locations to probe the alleged illegal mining of minor minerals in Hamirpur district during Yadav's regime in 2012-16. Reacting to the development, the former chief minister said that the agency is targeting opposition parties ahead of general elections.
His statement was also supported by the BSP chief, who recently forged an alliance with the Samajwadi Party.
The raids were conducted five months after Allahabad High Court had asked for the status of vigilance report in the alleged memorial scam. The Allahabad High Court had also directed administration not to 'spare' any culprits. A bench of Chief Justice DB Bhosale and Justice Yashwant Varma was hearing the matter then.
The UP Lokayukta had indicted former ministers Naseemuddin Siddiqui and Babu Singh Kushwaha along with 197 others for 'wrong-doings' in the purchase of sandstone for Dalit memorials in Lucknow and Noida during Mayawati's regime from 2007 to 2012.
Lokayukta NK Mehrotra, who handed over his 88-page report to former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, had, however, exonerated BSF chief Mayawati for lack of evidence and said there was no proof against her or any bureaucrat.
While Naseemuddin Siddiqui, who is acing several cases of disproportionate assets, is already out of the Bahujan Samaj Party and has now joined the Indian National Congress, Babu Singh Kushwaha was expelled from the party after he was accused in another infamous scam of National Rural Health Mission (NRHM). Singh is currently serving his jail term in connection with the case.
Apart from them, many engineers and officers have been accused in the FIR, which was registered in 2014 for alleged financial irregularities.
The other major finding of the report by Lokayukta said that around Rs 4,188 crore was spent on the purchase and finishing of stones for the memorials, out of which around 35percent went into the pockets of bureaucrats, politicians, contractors and engineers.
The Lokayukta report also recommended investigation against 199 people and also stated that there was evidence of commission taken by the 199 people named in the report.
(With inputs from Qazi Faraz Ahmed in Lucknow)
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Trading Of Milk Is Considered Sin In Agra's Kua Kheda Village
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar Launch: Vidya Balan To Kartik Aaryan Mark Their Presence
-
Tuesday 29 January , 2019
Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Trading Of Milk Is Considered Sin In Agra's Kua Kheda Village
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar Launch: Vidya Balan To Kartik Aaryan Mark Their Presence
Tuesday 29 January , 2019 Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
Monday 28 January , 2019 Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Woman Turned A Dying 110-Year Old Tree Into A 'Little Free Library'
- India Bank on Prajnesh, CSC Grass Courts to Upset Italy in Davis Cup
- Manikarnika Row: Krish Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut's Sister Engage in Twitter Spat, Share WhatsApp Chats
- Budget for Leisure: How a Millennial Mindset is Driving India's Economic Growth
- Prehistoric Relatives? AI Detects That Ancient Human Ancestor Existed Before Us
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results