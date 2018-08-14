After Alagiri Rises in Revolt, DMK Accuses Centre of Creating Rift in Party

Rallying behind the party working president MK Stalin, some members in the national executive of the DMK have accused the central government of attempting to create rift in the party.DMK executive council member Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan while speaking at the meeting alleged “the central government is trying to create a split in the party. We should not give space for them to create any rift and we should stay together.”The Council meet is being held a day after Stalin’s elder brother MK Alagiri challenged Stalin for party leadership.It is unlikely today that the council will pass any resolution on the elevation of Stalin as the party president. The decision may be deferred to the party general council meeting next month.The party council will pass a condolence message on the demise of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, the former TN chief minister who passed away at a Chennai hospital last week.The cadre cheered loudly when senior party leader Durai Murugan mentioned that Stalin is soon to be elevated as president of DMK.Senior party leader and former union minister TR Balu also backed Stalin for the top party post.“He has the capability to lead the party. This was displayed the way he adeptly handled the crisis following Karunanidhi's demise,” Balu said.