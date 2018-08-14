English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
After Alagiri Rises in Revolt, DMK Accuses Centre of Creating Rift in Party
The cadre cheered loudly when senior party leader Durai Murugan mentioned that Stalin is soon to be elevated as president of DMK.
DMK national executive meeting underway in Chennai on August 14, 2018.
Loading...
New Delhi: Rallying behind the party working president MK Stalin, some members in the national executive of the DMK have accused the central government of attempting to create rift in the party.
DMK executive council member Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan while speaking at the meeting alleged “the central government is trying to create a split in the party. We should not give space for them to create any rift and we should stay together.”
The Council meet is being held a day after Stalin’s elder brother MK Alagiri challenged Stalin for party leadership.
It is unlikely today that the council will pass any resolution on the elevation of Stalin as the party president. The decision may be deferred to the party general council meeting next month.
The party council will pass a condolence message on the demise of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, the former TN chief minister who passed away at a Chennai hospital last week.
The cadre cheered loudly when senior party leader Durai Murugan mentioned that Stalin is soon to be elevated as president of DMK.
Senior party leader and former union minister TR Balu also backed Stalin for the top party post.
“He has the capability to lead the party. This was displayed the way he adeptly handled the crisis following Karunanidhi's demise,” Balu said.
Also Watch
DMK executive council member Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan while speaking at the meeting alleged “the central government is trying to create a split in the party. We should not give space for them to create any rift and we should stay together.”
The Council meet is being held a day after Stalin’s elder brother MK Alagiri challenged Stalin for party leadership.
It is unlikely today that the council will pass any resolution on the elevation of Stalin as the party president. The decision may be deferred to the party general council meeting next month.
The party council will pass a condolence message on the demise of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, the former TN chief minister who passed away at a Chennai hospital last week.
The cadre cheered loudly when senior party leader Durai Murugan mentioned that Stalin is soon to be elevated as president of DMK.
Senior party leader and former union minister TR Balu also backed Stalin for the top party post.
“He has the capability to lead the party. This was displayed the way he adeptly handled the crisis following Karunanidhi's demise,” Balu said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
-
Sunday 12 August , 2018
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
Sunday 12 August , 2018 Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Your Smartphone May be Driving You Blind
- Independence Day 2018 – Top 5 Cars That Changed the Indian Automotive History
- Captain’s Knock: Guess Who Is Personally Training Ranveer Singh For His Role In Kabir Khan’s 83?
- Varun Dhawan on Playing Mauji in Sui Dhaaga: Came to Say That I Don’t Have Dates
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 For Rs 7,990 on Airtel: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...