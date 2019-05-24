English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
After Amarinder Singh, More Punjab Ministers Blame Navjot Singh Sidhu Over Congress's Poor Performance
The Punjab Forest Minister also hit out at the cricketer-turned-politician, asking him to quit if he could not work with the Chief Minister.
File photo of Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Loading...
Chandigarh: Punjab Forest Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot on Friday joined the chorus blaming Navjot Singh Sidhu for Congress' poor performance in the state and said his action during the parliamentary elections had not only harmed Chief Minister Amarinder Singh but also party President Rahul Gandhi.
He also hit out at the cricketer-turned-politician, asking him to quit if he could not work with the Chief Minister.
Dharamsot's reaction came a day after Amarinder Singh blamed Sidhu's inept handling of the local government for Congress' debacle in urban areas and said he intended to change his portfolio.
The Chief Minister said the urban vote bank had been the backbone of the Congress in the state but Sidhu's failure to do any development work had hurt the party, which had performed well in the rural areas in these elections.
Asked if the party leadership would agree to a change in Sidhu's portfolio, Amarinder Singh said he had raised the issue some months ago, but the party decided to take a call on it after the Lok Sabha elections.
The Chief Minister said he was confident that both Rahul Gandhi and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would agree to the decision in the interest of the state and the party.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
He also hit out at the cricketer-turned-politician, asking him to quit if he could not work with the Chief Minister.
Dharamsot's reaction came a day after Amarinder Singh blamed Sidhu's inept handling of the local government for Congress' debacle in urban areas and said he intended to change his portfolio.
The Chief Minister said the urban vote bank had been the backbone of the Congress in the state but Sidhu's failure to do any development work had hurt the party, which had performed well in the rural areas in these elections.
Asked if the party leadership would agree to a change in Sidhu's portfolio, Amarinder Singh said he had raised the issue some months ago, but the party decided to take a call on it after the Lok Sabha elections.
The Chief Minister said he was confident that both Rahul Gandhi and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would agree to the decision in the interest of the state and the party.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- London Underground to Track Phones Via Wi-Fi Requests To Monitor Congestion, But Will Never Access Data
- Virat Kohli’s 'King' Pose in this Photo of Cricket World Cup Captains Will Remind You of ‘GoT’
- Smriti Irani Celebrates Amethi Victory in the Most ‘Game of Thrones’ Way Possible
- Emilia Clarke Turned Down Fifty Shades of Grey as She Was 'Sick & Tired' of Being Asked About Nudity
- Salman Khan Goes Shirtless and Pitches for Swachch and Fit Bharat, See Pic
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results