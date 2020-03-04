After Andhra HC's Directive, CM Jagan Reddy Instructs Officials to Hold Local Body Polls This Month

Hyderabad: After High Court’s directive to hold local body elections by March end, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday instructed officials to conduct the elections this month adhering to poll code norms.

In a major setback to the ruling Jagan Reddy-led YSR Congress camp, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday quashed a government order granting 59 per cent reservations in local body elections. The court directed the government to confine to only 50 per cent reservations for polls for local bodies.

Jagan Reddy instructed its officials to ensure that there is no use of money and liquor during the polls. “We have brought in an ordinance to make amendments to Panchayat Act to put a tab on the use of money and liquor flow,” he said after a meeting.

Meanwhile, in an apparent reference, the Chief Minister also warned the opposition parties in the state to face jail term for two to three years if found violating the poll code norms.

The YSRCP chief also issued a stern warning against those real estate businessmen who are allegedly spending a huge amount to win Panchayat, MPTCs, ZPTCs and municipalities elections, scheduled to be held this month. “We need local leaders to win and serve and not such business people,” he said.

