Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

After Anna Canteen, Jagan Govt Irks TDP as it Paints Graveyards Across State in YSRCP Colours

Earlier, the Jagan govt has issued orders to paint the village secretariats, which will be established by October 2, in the YSR Congress Party colours.

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:September 13, 2019, 2:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
After Anna Canteen, Jagan Govt Irks TDP as it Paints Graveyards Across State in YSRCP Colours
A view of one of the graveyards, painted in colours of the YSRCP flag. (Image: News18)
Loading...

Amaravathi: Opposition Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh has raised strong objections to YSRCP leaders painting the graveyards across the state in colours of the party flag.

TDP MP from Vijayawada, Kesineni Srinivas took on the Jagan Govt over the issue saying, “Won’t you spare even graveyards? How can you paint your party colours to public graveyards? The graveyard walls, arch and rooms have also been painted. Won't you leave any structure?”

Earlier, the Jagan govt has issued orders to paint the village secretariats, which will be established by October 2, in the YSR Congress Party colours.

After coming to power in the state, Jagan Govt had closed “Anna Canteens” established during the previous Naidu regime. Prior to that, in some areas the YSRCP leaders have changed the colour of the Anna Canteen from yellow to white. Yellow is the colour of the Telugu Desam Party's flag and the move to repaint the canteens drew criticisim from TDP.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram