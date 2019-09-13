After Anna Canteen, Jagan Govt Irks TDP as it Paints Graveyards Across State in YSRCP Colours
Earlier, the Jagan govt has issued orders to paint the village secretariats, which will be established by October 2, in the YSR Congress Party colours.
A view of one of the graveyards, painted in colours of the YSRCP flag. (Image: News18)
Amaravathi: Opposition Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh has raised strong objections to YSRCP leaders painting the graveyards across the state in colours of the party flag.
TDP MP from Vijayawada, Kesineni Srinivas took on the Jagan Govt over the issue saying, “Won’t you spare even graveyards? How can you paint your party colours to public graveyards? The graveyard walls, arch and rooms have also been painted. Won't you leave any structure?”
Earlier, the Jagan govt has issued orders to paint the village secretariats, which will be established by October 2, in the YSR Congress Party colours.
After coming to power in the state, Jagan Govt had closed “Anna Canteens” established during the previous Naidu regime. Prior to that, in some areas the YSRCP leaders have changed the colour of the Anna Canteen from yellow to white. Yellow is the colour of the Telugu Desam Party's flag and the move to repaint the canteens drew criticisim from TDP.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Krushna Abhishek's Sister Aarti Singh Confirmed to Participate in Bigg Boss 13?
- Everyone's Called it 'Rumour', but the Internet Still Wants to Know 'Is MS Dhoni Retiring?'
- Kartik Aaryan Holding an Umbrella for Sara Ali Khan Outside the Gym Reminds Us of NickYanka at Cannes
- Newton Trends on Twitter After Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Says 'Einstein Discovered Gravity'
- Mi TV Netflix Support to Finally Roll Out on September 2020, Suggests Teaser