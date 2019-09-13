After Anna Canteen, Jagan Govt Irks TDP as it Paints Graveyards Across State in YSRCP Colours

Amaravathi: Opposition Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh has raised strong objections to YSRCP leaders painting the graveyards across the state in colours of the party flag.

TDP MP from Vijayawada, Kesineni Srinivas took on the Jagan Govt over the issue saying, “Won’t you spare even graveyards? How can you paint your party colours to public graveyards? The graveyard walls, arch and rooms have also been painted. Won't you leave any structure?”

Earlier, the Jagan govt has issued orders to paint the village secretariats, which will be established by October 2, in the YSR Congress Party colours.

After coming to power in the state, Jagan Govt had closed “Anna Canteens” established during the previous Naidu regime. Prior to that, in some areas the YSRCP leaders have changed the colour of the Anna Canteen from yellow to white. Yellow is the colour of the Telugu Desam Party's flag and the move to repaint the canteens drew criticisim from TDP.

