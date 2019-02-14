English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Assembly Polls Debacle, BJP Removes 11 District Heads in Madhya Pradesh
Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's close aide and Bhopal president Surendra Nath Singh was also removed from his post and replaced by Vikas Virani.
File photo of MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Bhopal: In what can be seen as the BJP’s willingness to take stringent measures and to empower Madhya Pradesh BJP chief Rakesh Singh ahead of Lok Sabha elections, the party removed 11 districts heads on Thursday.
The leaders removed are from those districts where the party did not fare well during the assembly polls, as a result of which it lost power in the state.
In another evidence of the waning clout of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in party’s state unit, his close aide and Bhopal president Surendra Nath Singh was removed from the post and was replaced by Vikas Virani.
Although Singh had lost from Bhopal Madhya, the BJP managed four wins in Bhopal while the Congress got three seats in the 2018 assembly polls. In last the few assembly polls, the result was 6-1 in favour of the BJP with the Congress’s lone MLA Arif Aqueel managing wins.
The BJP state head Rakesh Singh, in coordination with organisational general secretary Ram Lal, also removed heads of district units of 10 other districts. These included presidents of party units in Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Ashoknagar, Chhatarpur, Dindori, Alirajpur, Ratlam, Mandsaur and Anuppur.
Sources in the party claimed that these district heads were relieved off their responsibilities over slackness and dismal performance in the assembly polls.
The party appointed Chouhan as the national vice president after the poll debacle, making it clear that it would fight the Lok Sabha elections solely under the leadership of state head Rakesh Singh.
