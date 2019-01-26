LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Republic Day 2019
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

After Attending R-Day Function, Rahul Gandhi With Mother Sonia Goes on a Holiday to Goa

Goa Congress spokesperson Sunil Kawathankar confirmed the visit and said the two leaders would not be meeting party functionaries during their stay here.

PTI

Updated:January 26, 2019, 10:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
After Attending R-Day Function, Rahul Gandhi With Mother Sonia Goes on a Holiday to Goa
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi with his mother Sonia Gandhi. (PTI Photo)
Panaji: Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi Saturday arrived in Goa on a private visit, a state party functionary said.

Speaking to PTI on condition of anonymity, a senior police official further said the programme of the two Congress leaders is "under wraps" and they are expected to be in Goa for the "next three days".

"They are living in a five star hotel in south Goa," the official said.

Goa Congress spokesperson Sunil Kawathankar confirmed the visit and said the two leaders would not be meeting party
functionaries during their stay here. "It is entirely a private visit," he said.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.

| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram