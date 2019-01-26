English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Attending R-Day Function, Rahul Gandhi With Mother Sonia Goes on a Holiday to Goa
Goa Congress spokesperson Sunil Kawathankar confirmed the visit and said the two leaders would not be meeting party functionaries during their stay here.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi with his mother Sonia Gandhi. (PTI Photo)
Panaji: Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi Saturday arrived in Goa on a private visit, a state party functionary said.
Speaking to PTI on condition of anonymity, a senior police official further said the programme of the two Congress leaders is "under wraps" and they are expected to be in Goa for the "next three days".
"They are living in a five star hotel in south Goa," the official said.
Goa Congress spokesperson Sunil Kawathankar confirmed the visit and said the two leaders would not be meeting party
functionaries during their stay here. "It is entirely a private visit," he said.
Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results