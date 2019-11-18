Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

After Ayodhya Verdict, Nirmohi Akhara Plans to Meet PM Modi This Week

The akhara's chief seers and members of the executive body met here on Sunday and decided to meet the prime minister this week over its demand for "important" posts in the trust's management, its counsel.

PTI

Updated:November 18, 2019, 5:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
After Ayodhya Verdict, Nirmohi Akhara Plans to Meet PM Modi This Week
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.

Ayodhya: The Nirmohi Akhara, a main litigant in the Ayodhya case, has decided to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week over its demand to be part of a trust for the Ram Temple construction here, the organisation has said.

In its judgment in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title case, the Supreme Court on November 9 had cleared the way for the construction of the temple at the disputed site here, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

It had also said the mosque should be constructed at a "prominent site" and a trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

The akhara's chief seers and members of the executive body met here on Sunday and decided to meet the prime minister this week over its demand for "important" posts in the trust's management, its counsel and spokesman Ranjeet Lal Varma said.

These post may be that of president or secretary, he said, adding the akhara also demands that the right to worship the diety Ram Lalla be given to the Ramanandiya Vaishno Sect, to which the akhara belongs.

Varma said hence, the right to worship the deity historically remains with the akhara.

"The Nirmohi Akhara will meet the prime minister and after meeting the PM , its executive body will again be meeting in Ayodhya to discuss whether we have been given appropriate place as mentioned in the verdict," he said.

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to grant representation in the trust to Nirmohi Akhara, whose suit was dismissed claiming management and shebaiti' right over the temple, if deemed fit.

Asked if the Nirmohi Akhara will go for a review petition, Varma said," We have not decided on this plan , the decision that the akhara members have taken is first to meet the PM."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram