'Power Hungry': BJP Plays Down Babul Supriyo's Exit, Says Other 'Opportunists' in Touch With TMC Too

BJP sources on Saturday said the party is aware of some leaders who are in touch with Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) and made it clear that the Bharatiya Janata Party will not try to convince such leaders who are only “opportunists". It added that the BJP is confident of those leaders who believe in the party’s ideology and would not fall for the small gains. This comes few hours after former minister Babul Supriyo, who recently announced that he was quitting politics, joined the TMC in Kolkata.

In the coming days, BJP central leadership is expected to make a few visits to West Bengal in a bid to build confidence in party workers, saying that they are not alone in the fight against the rule of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC.

Hitting out at Babul Supriyo who joined the TMC, sources further said the former union minister has exposed himself by showing that he stays in any political party only for power and position. The sources asserted that Supriyo has no reason to complain as he was made a minister from the time he became an MP for the first time and remained in the ministerial post for seven years.

“There are many in the party rank who stayed as workers for years together before getting any post or position of power," the sources said, adding that Supriyo decided to quit the BJP by making an announcement on social media platform Facebook when nobody from the party asked him to do so. He even decided to take back his resignation after discussing with top party leaders, but the BJP’s position remained the same and he was not made a minister again because of the pressure that we possibly try to apply, the sources said.

Sources added that it has been a mammoth effort on behalf of the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to emerge as a party of two MPs in 2014 and then 18 MPs in 2019 so despite individual is coming and going organization will go strong.

It’s the organization first and the individual lost that the BJP functions on and that shall remain the moto despite individuals, sources said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here