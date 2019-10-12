Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

After Backlash Over RTC Strike, CPI Decides Not to Support TRS in Huzurnagar Bypolls

A strike was called after 48,000 workers of the transport body were dismissed. CM Chandrashekhar Rao had claimed that the workers hadn't been removed as they had 'opted out of the job' by default when they failed to report for duty.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:October 12, 2019, 1:31 PM IST
After Backlash Over RTC Strike, CPI Decides Not to Support TRS in Huzurnagar Bypolls
File photo of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Hyderabad: The Communist Party of India (CPI) has decided not to extended its support to the ruling Telangana Rastra Samiti (TRS) party in the upcoming Huzurnagar by-election in protest to the government's reaction to the ongoing strike of Road Transport Corporation workers.

A strike was called after 48,000 workers of the transport body were dismissed. CM K Chandrashekhar Rao had claimed that the workers hadn't been removed as they had "opted out of the job" by default when they failed to report for duty.

The eighth day of strike saw the workers hold silent demonstrations with their families. Teachers and public unions along with political parties like BJP, Telangana Jana Samiti have expressed their solidarity to the workers.

Following this, the CPI also decided to support the RTC strike and withdrew their support to TRS in Huzurnagar elections.

CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said that they had wished to support TRS but then recalled their decision to support the party in the bypoll. “We are with RTC workers until resolve their justified demands. Three workers died in the strike. The government has to take responsibility for it.” Chada Venkat Reddy said.

He also stated that KCR should learn from Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, how he merged APSRTC employs in the government. Earlier, the CPI had agreed to support the TRS ahead of the RTC strike in Huzurnagar bypoll.

