After 'Bangla's Daughter', It's 'India's Daughter'. Madan Mitra Reprises Assemby Poll Song for Mamata

MLA Madan Mitra has recorded a new song ahead of the Bhawanipur by-election from where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting in a bid to retain her chair. His “Oh Lovely" rendition had been a huge hit before the recently-concluded assembly elections. Now “India wants her own daughter" (India nijer meyekei chaye), a reprised version of “Bangla nijer meyeke chay" (Bengal wants her own daughter) which was a prime slogan of the Trinamul Congress before the polls, is soon to release.

Taking a dig at the BJP with this song, Mitra clad in his trademark black kurta, dark blue sunglasses, said, “This is a tribute to Mamata Banerjee who is going to win with a record number of votes in Bhawanipur and our aim is to see her as Prime Minister in 2024 Loksabha Election. India wants her daughter so the song is for her."

Mitra, a popular face on the Bengal circuit, is also known for his colourful attire. He has already started campaigning for the TMC supremo and being from the Bhawanipur constituency, he is pulling all strings to ensure she wins.

Referring to Mamata calling him colourful, Mitra added this into the lyrics of the song “I am a Colourful boy".

