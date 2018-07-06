English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
After Bavaliya, Another OBC Leader Says he May Quit Congress in Gujarat
The OBC leader, who represented Jamnagar in the Lok Sabha twice, is now the MLA from Khambhalia.
Representative image
Ahmedabad: After Kunwarji Bavaliya's exit,another senior OBC leader, Vikram Madam, said on Friday he may quit the Congress if the party's state leadership did not address his grievances.
"I will raise several issues and questions that are bothering me on the party forum and will expect answers. If I am not satisfied, I can leave the Congress," Madam told reporters before meeting the party leaders here.
The OBC leader, who represented Jamnagar in the Lok Sabha twice, is now the MLA from Khambhalia.
However, he also said that unlike Bavaliya -- who joined the BJP and was made a minister -- he would never join the ruling party.
"I can leave the Congress, I can leave politics, but I will never join the BJP. I will never wear a saffron scarf,"
Madam said to a question. He declined to reveal what issues he wanted to raise with the party leadership, saying it will not be appropriate to do so before he speaks to the state Congress president.
"I will raise the issues only on the party forum. (Congress president) Rahul Gandhi is coming to Gujarat on July 16 and 17. I will also meet him and raise these issues," he said.
According to party sources, senior state Congress leaders are disgruntled after Gandhi appointed Amit Chavda and Paresh Dhanani as the state unit chief and the leader of opposition in the Assembly.
Senior leaders consider Chavda and Dhanani as relatively new-comers, sources said.
Madam was elected as MP from Jamangar in 2004 and 2009. He won the Assembly election from Khabhalia in 2002 and again in 2017.
He is considered to be a prominent leader from the Ahir (Yadav) community in the state.
According to party sources, he was a contender for the post of leader of opposition after the last year's elections, but in the wake of Patel quota agitation, the Congress decided to give the post to Dhanani, who belongs to the Patel community.
The party received a blow earlier this week when Bavaliya, a five-time MLA and senior OBC leader, joined the BJP and was made a cabinet minister in the state government.
Also Watch
"I will raise several issues and questions that are bothering me on the party forum and will expect answers. If I am not satisfied, I can leave the Congress," Madam told reporters before meeting the party leaders here.
The OBC leader, who represented Jamnagar in the Lok Sabha twice, is now the MLA from Khambhalia.
However, he also said that unlike Bavaliya -- who joined the BJP and was made a minister -- he would never join the ruling party.
"I can leave the Congress, I can leave politics, but I will never join the BJP. I will never wear a saffron scarf,"
Madam said to a question. He declined to reveal what issues he wanted to raise with the party leadership, saying it will not be appropriate to do so before he speaks to the state Congress president.
"I will raise the issues only on the party forum. (Congress president) Rahul Gandhi is coming to Gujarat on July 16 and 17. I will also meet him and raise these issues," he said.
According to party sources, senior state Congress leaders are disgruntled after Gandhi appointed Amit Chavda and Paresh Dhanani as the state unit chief and the leader of opposition in the Assembly.
Senior leaders consider Chavda and Dhanani as relatively new-comers, sources said.
Madam was elected as MP from Jamangar in 2004 and 2009. He won the Assembly election from Khabhalia in 2002 and again in 2017.
He is considered to be a prominent leader from the Ahir (Yadav) community in the state.
According to party sources, he was a contender for the post of leader of opposition after the last year's elections, but in the wake of Patel quota agitation, the Congress decided to give the post to Dhanani, who belongs to the Patel community.
The party received a blow earlier this week when Bavaliya, a five-time MLA and senior OBC leader, joined the BJP and was made a cabinet minister in the state government.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
-
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sacred Games: Would Have Turned it Down if it Were in English: Anurag Kashyap and Nawazuddin Siddiqui
- 2019 Suzuki Jimny Officially Revealed for European Market [Video]
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Take PDA Packed Stroll in New York; See Photos
- Unwanted or Exotic? Chhattisgarh’s 'Rihanna’ Who Recently Went Viral Raises ‘Dark’ Questions About India’s Colourism
- Dominant West Indies Leave Bangladesh Facing Innings Defeat