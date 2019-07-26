Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Announces Additional Rs 4,000 to Kisan Samman Yojana Beneficiaries
BS Yediyurappa also announced waiver of weavers' loans, which now stands at around Rs 100 crore.
BS Yediyurappa taking oath as the CM of Karnataka.
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said an additional relief of Rs 4,000 would be given to beneficiaries of the Prime Minister "Kisan Samman Yojana" scheme, under which Rs 6,000 is given.
He also announced waiver of weavers' loans, which now stands at around Rs 100 crore.
Speaking to reporters after holding a cabinet meeting here, he said two important decisions were taken, the first of which was to disburse Rs 4,000 in two instalments to beneficiaries of the Kisan Samman Yojana scheme.
"The other is waiving weavers' loans totaling around Rs 100 crore," he said. Yediyurappa said that being a farmer's son, it was his commitment to help farmers reeling under drought.
On the existing crop loan waiver scheme floated by the erstwhile HD Kumaraswamy government, the chief Minister said he would take a call after reviewing it.
To strike a cordial note with the opposition Congress and the JD(S) which had accused the BJP of indulging in horse trading to topple the government, the chief minister said he would not encourage the politics of vengeance.
"I assure the people of Karnataka and the opposition parties that under no circumstances will I ever practice the politics of vengeance. I will treat with humility whoever finds fault with me.
Forget and forgive is the policy I believe in,"Yediyurappa said.
He alleged that there was administrative breakdown in the last 14 months and said the people would see for themselves in the next three to four months how transformation occurs.
