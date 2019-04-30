English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After 'Bed Tea' Excuse, Moon Moon Sen Says 'A Little Violence Happens Everywhere'
On Monday, clashes erupted between BJP and TMC workers in Asansol and BJP MP Babul Supriyo’s car was vandalised in the violence.
TMC candidate Moon Moon Sen.
Loading...
Trinamool Congress candidate Moon Moon Sen, who ruffled feathers with her ignorance over clashes in polling booths between workers of her party and the BJP during Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha elections, has claimed that a “little violence happens everywhere”.
Earlier on Monday, Sen had claimed that she was unaware of the clashes in her constituency as she woke up late. “They gave me my bed tea very late so I woke up very late. What can I say? I really don't know,” the actor-turned-politician was quoted as saying by NDTV.
She later told reporters: “I have not met my seniors yet and when we sit together, I will know where and why violence took place. ‘Thoda toh hoga hi har jagah hota hai (A little violence happens everywhere). It is much less now compared to before.”
On Monday, clashes erupted between BJP and TMC workers in Asansol and BJP MP Babul Supriyo’s car was vandalised in the violence. He alleged that TMC workers captured polling booths and did not allow people to vote.
Supriyo, the BJP candidate from Asansol, was on his way to a polling booth in Barabani when his car was attacked. The rear windshield of his car was smashed in the resulting clashes outside polling booth number 199.
“I have come here just to see how the polling process is underway, but I found that voters are not being allowed to cast their ballots. Our fight is to establish democracy... It is shameful that I am saying this in a democratic country,” the minister said.
On Saturday, Supriyo had said that his friendship with Sen goes back a long time but he is disappointed that his Trinamool Congress rival is resorting to personal attacks and also invoking her dead mother for votes. “Initially, I thought being foreign educated and Suchitra Sen's daughter, she would shy away from personal attacks. From whatever she has said in the last 10 days or so, I knew that this would happen once she starts spending time with TMC leaders... But I never expected her to do so soon,” Supriyo had said in an interview.
Sen had won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections by defeating CPI(M) strongman Basudeb Acharia from Bankura. This time, she is locked in a close fight with Supriyo from Asansol.
Earlier on Monday, Sen had claimed that she was unaware of the clashes in her constituency as she woke up late. “They gave me my bed tea very late so I woke up very late. What can I say? I really don't know,” the actor-turned-politician was quoted as saying by NDTV.
She later told reporters: “I have not met my seniors yet and when we sit together, I will know where and why violence took place. ‘Thoda toh hoga hi har jagah hota hai (A little violence happens everywhere). It is much less now compared to before.”
On Monday, clashes erupted between BJP and TMC workers in Asansol and BJP MP Babul Supriyo’s car was vandalised in the violence. He alleged that TMC workers captured polling booths and did not allow people to vote.
Supriyo, the BJP candidate from Asansol, was on his way to a polling booth in Barabani when his car was attacked. The rear windshield of his car was smashed in the resulting clashes outside polling booth number 199.
“I have come here just to see how the polling process is underway, but I found that voters are not being allowed to cast their ballots. Our fight is to establish democracy... It is shameful that I am saying this in a democratic country,” the minister said.
On Saturday, Supriyo had said that his friendship with Sen goes back a long time but he is disappointed that his Trinamool Congress rival is resorting to personal attacks and also invoking her dead mother for votes. “Initially, I thought being foreign educated and Suchitra Sen's daughter, she would shy away from personal attacks. From whatever she has said in the last 10 days or so, I knew that this would happen once she starts spending time with TMC leaders... But I never expected her to do so soon,” Supriyo had said in an interview.
Sen had won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections by defeating CPI(M) strongman Basudeb Acharia from Bankura. This time, she is locked in a close fight with Supriyo from Asansol.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katrina on Breakup With Ranbir: Had to Take Full Responsibility for My Part in the Equation
- In Pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Malaika Arora Attend Maheep Kapoor's Birthday Bash
- PewDiePie Wants 'Subscribe to PewDiePie' Meme to End After New Zealand Shooting
- Avengers Endgame Star Scarlett Johansson Breaks Silence Over Black Widow Stand-alone Movie
- Faulkner Says He is Not Gay After ‘Misunderstanding’ on Social Media
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results