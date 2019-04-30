Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

After 'Bed Tea' Excuse, Moon Moon Sen Says 'A Little Violence Happens Everywhere'

On Monday, clashes erupted between BJP and TMC workers in Asansol and BJP MP Babul Supriyo’s car was vandalised in the violence.

News18.com

Updated:April 30, 2019, 10:01 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
After 'Bed Tea' Excuse, Moon Moon Sen Says 'A Little Violence Happens Everywhere'
TMC candidate Moon Moon Sen.
Loading...
Trinamool Congress candidate Moon Moon Sen, who ruffled feathers with her ignorance over clashes in polling booths between workers of her party and the BJP during Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha elections, has claimed that a “little violence happens everywhere”.

Earlier on Monday, Sen had claimed that she was unaware of the clashes in her constituency as she woke up late. “They gave me my bed tea very late so I woke up very late. What can I say? I really don't know,” the actor-turned-politician was quoted as saying by NDTV.

She later told reporters: “I have not met my seniors yet and when we sit together, I will know where and why violence took place. ‘Thoda toh hoga hi har jagah hota hai (A little violence happens everywhere). It is much less now compared to before.”

On Monday, clashes erupted between BJP and TMC workers in Asansol and BJP MP Babul Supriyo’s car was vandalised in the violence. He alleged that TMC workers captured polling booths and did not allow people to vote.

Supriyo, the BJP candidate from Asansol, was on his way to a polling booth in Barabani when his car was attacked. The rear windshield of his car was smashed in the resulting clashes outside polling booth number 199.

“I have come here just to see how the polling process is underway, but I found that voters are not being allowed to cast their ballots. Our fight is to establish democracy... It is shameful that I am saying this in a democratic country,” the minister said.

On Saturday, Supriyo had said that his friendship with Sen goes back a long time but he is disappointed that his Trinamool Congress rival is resorting to personal attacks and also invoking her dead mother for votes. “Initially, I thought being foreign educated and Suchitra Sen's daughter, she would shy away from personal attacks. From whatever she has said in the last 10 days or so, I knew that this would happen once she starts spending time with TMC leaders... But I never expected her to do so soon,” Supriyo had said in an interview.

Sen had won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections by defeating CPI(M) strongman Basudeb Acharia from Bankura. This time, she is locked in a close fight with Supriyo from Asansol.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram