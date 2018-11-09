English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Being Denied Party Ticket, BJP Leader Attempts Self Immolation in Jabalpur
He poured kerosene over himself and tried to set himself ablaze, but was rescued by party workers.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
New Delhi: Angry over being denied party ticket for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, a BJP leader tried to immolate himself outside the party office in Jabalpur. The leader, identified as Awtar Singh, had been trying to secure a ticket from Jabalpur west, but the party chose Harendra Jeet Singh 'Babbu' over him.
Singh reportedly came with a can of kerosene to the BJP office on Thursday afternoon. He started raising slogans. Singh accused Babbu of corruption and alleged that the BJP was favouring him as a candidate.
He poured kerosene over himself and tried to set himself ablaze, but was rescued by party workers. Singh fell unconscious during the tussle and was shifted to a hospital, the Times of India reported.
Singh alleged that Babbu had accumulated of crores of rupees, despite being an auto rickshaw driver till some years ago.
"I was with Jan Sangh for many years and have supported the BJP on every front. But the party has squeezed me like a lemon," Times of India quoted Singh as saying.
Singh reportedly came with a can of kerosene to the BJP office on Thursday afternoon. He started raising slogans. Singh accused Babbu of corruption and alleged that the BJP was favouring him as a candidate.
He poured kerosene over himself and tried to set himself ablaze, but was rescued by party workers. Singh fell unconscious during the tussle and was shifted to a hospital, the Times of India reported.
Singh alleged that Babbu had accumulated of crores of rupees, despite being an auto rickshaw driver till some years ago.
"I was with Jan Sangh for many years and have supported the BJP on every front. But the party has squeezed me like a lemon," Times of India quoted Singh as saying.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Joe Russo Reveals Infinity War Sequel is 'Currently Sitting Right at Three Hours'
- Thugs of Hindostan Box Office Day 1: Aamir Khan's Film Earns Rs 52.25 Crore
- PUBG is Free For Xbox One For a Limited Time: Everything You Need to Know
- From Ranbir-Alia to Varun-Natasha, Here’s How Your favourite Stars Celebrated Diwali
- Nokia 9 Will be The First Smartphone With Penta-Camera Setup; Launch Expected Soon
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...