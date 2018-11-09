After Being Denied Party Ticket, BJP Leader Attempts Self Immolation in Jabalpur

Angry over being denied party ticket for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, a BJP leader tried to immolate himself outside the party office in Jabalpur. The leader, identified as Awtar Singh, had been trying to secure a ticket from Jabalpur west, but the party chose Harendra Jeet Singh 'Babbu' over him.Singh reportedly came with a can of kerosene to the BJP office on Thursday afternoon. He started raising slogans. Singh accused Babbu of corruption and alleged that the BJP was favouring him as a candidate.He poured kerosene over himself and tried to set himself ablaze, but was rescued by party workers. Singh fell unconscious during the tussle and was shifted to a hospital, the Times of India reported.Singh alleged that Babbu had accumulated of crores of rupees, despite being an auto rickshaw driver till some years ago."I was with Jan Sangh for many years and have supported the BJP on every front. But the party has squeezed me like a lemon," Times of India quoted Singh as saying.