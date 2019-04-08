LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

After Benching Murli Manohar Joshi and LK Advani, Amit Shah Meets 'Upset' Leaders

Shah is meeting the two leaders days after they were not given poll tickets. The BJP has fielded Shah from Gujarat's Gandhinagar, a seat represented by Advani for many years.

PTI

Updated:April 8, 2019, 10:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
After Benching Murli Manohar Joshi and LK Advani, Amit Shah Meets 'Upset' Leaders
New Delhi : BJP President Amit Shah during a meeting with party veteran Murli Manohar Joshi at his residence in New Delhi, Monday, April 08, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah has met party veterans Murli Manohar Joshi and L K Advani on Monday, hours after launch of party poll manifesto.

Shah's meeting with the two leaders came days after they were not given poll tickets.

The BJP has fielded Shah from Gujarat's Gandhinagar, a seat represented by Advani for many years, while Joshi has been replaced by Satyadev Pachauri in Kanpur.

After being denied ticket, Joshi had issued a statement saying the BJP told him that he would not be nominated by the party in Kanpur.

While Advani has not said anything about being dropped from the party's list of Lok Sabha candidates, he wrote a blog asserting his party never regarded those who disagreed with it politically as "anti-national".

More or less, both Advani and Joshi were sidelined in the party after 2014 general elections, in which the BJP got clear majority under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

After easing them out of key organisational positions, the party leadership brought the curtains down on their electoral innings by not giving them tickets to contest the Lok Sabha polls this time.

The BJP had earlier announced that it will not give tickets to those above 75 years of age.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram