English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Benching Murli Manohar Joshi and LK Advani, Amit Shah Meets 'Upset' Leaders
Shah is meeting the two leaders days after they were not given poll tickets. The BJP has fielded Shah from Gujarat's Gandhinagar, a seat represented by Advani for many years.
New Delhi : BJP President Amit Shah during a meeting with party veteran Murli Manohar Joshi at his residence in New Delhi, Monday, April 08, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah has met party veterans Murli Manohar Joshi and L K Advani on Monday, hours after launch of party poll manifesto.
Shah's meeting with the two leaders came days after they were not given poll tickets.
The BJP has fielded Shah from Gujarat's Gandhinagar, a seat represented by Advani for many years, while Joshi has been replaced by Satyadev Pachauri in Kanpur.
After being denied ticket, Joshi had issued a statement saying the BJP told him that he would not be nominated by the party in Kanpur.
While Advani has not said anything about being dropped from the party's list of Lok Sabha candidates, he wrote a blog asserting his party never regarded those who disagreed with it politically as "anti-national".
More or less, both Advani and Joshi were sidelined in the party after 2014 general elections, in which the BJP got clear majority under the leadership of Narendra Modi.
After easing them out of key organisational positions, the party leadership brought the curtains down on their electoral innings by not giving them tickets to contest the Lok Sabha polls this time.
The BJP had earlier announced that it will not give tickets to those above 75 years of age.
Shah's meeting with the two leaders came days after they were not given poll tickets.
The BJP has fielded Shah from Gujarat's Gandhinagar, a seat represented by Advani for many years, while Joshi has been replaced by Satyadev Pachauri in Kanpur.
After being denied ticket, Joshi had issued a statement saying the BJP told him that he would not be nominated by the party in Kanpur.
While Advani has not said anything about being dropped from the party's list of Lok Sabha candidates, he wrote a blog asserting his party never regarded those who disagreed with it politically as "anti-national".
More or less, both Advani and Joshi were sidelined in the party after 2014 general elections, in which the BJP got clear majority under the leadership of Narendra Modi.
After easing them out of key organisational positions, the party leadership brought the curtains down on their electoral innings by not giving them tickets to contest the Lok Sabha polls this time.
The BJP had earlier announced that it will not give tickets to those above 75 years of age.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aviation Tech This Week: A Crazy Shape-Shifter, and the Return of Supersonic Flight
- Karan Johar Lauds Kangana Ranaut, Calls Her 'One of the Best Actresses' in Industry
- Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: 10 Trendsetting Style Statements by the Actor
- Irrfan Khan Posts New Picture from Sets of 'Angrezi Medium', See Here
- Mind Your Language: Dubai Arrests British Woman for Calling Ex-Husband's New Wife a 'Horse'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results